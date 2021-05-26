MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Wednesday, May 26

Weather

All games will play with warm temperatures and wind blowing out in most venues.

Pitchers

Tyler Glasnow, TB (DK $10,500)

Glasnow's worst start of the season by far came his last time out against a strong Blue Jays lineup in a great hitters park. On Wednesday, the right-hander will look to bounce back at home in a great pitcher's environment against the Royals who have an ISO barely over .100 over the past two weeks.

Marcus Stroman, NYM (DK $9,200)

Typically Stroman doesn't bring a ton of upside into his starts as far as strikeouts go. With that said, Stro struck out eight batters in his last start and has already dominated the Rockies' putrid lineup once this season in Colorado. On Wednesday he'll get a chance at home.

Chris Paddack, SD (DK $7,700)

While the Brewers lineup is still looking to work their way back into form, Paddack looked like his normal self in his last start. He was able to go six strong with six strikeouts against the Mariners in what was his best start of the season. Granted it was against the Mariners, but his salary is favorable as far as SP2 options go.

Johnny Cueto, SF (DK $7,500)

Speaking of SP2 options, Cueto fits that category against the Diamondbacks. Cueto returned from injury a week ago in Cincinnatti and went five strong innings on a slight pitch count. There shouldn't be any pitch count to worry about here against Arizona, one of the more susceptible lineups in the National League.

Also consider...

German Marquez, COL (DK $6,700)

Mike Minor, KC (DK $8,300)

Teams to Target

Cleveland Indians

Cesar Hernandez - Amed Rosario - Jose Ramirez - Eddie Rosario

New York Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton - Aaron Judge - Gio Ursela - Gleyber Torres

Boston Red Sox

Enrique Hernandez - Alex Verdugo - J.D. Martinez - Xander Bogaerts

San Diego Padres

Tommy Pham - Manny Machado - Fernando Tatis, Jr. - Eric Hosmer

Top Positional Targets

Catcher

Buster Posey, SF (DK $4,600)

Gary Sanchez, NYY (DK $4,100)

Austin Hedges, CLE (DK $2,500)

First Base

Freddie Freeman, ATL (DK $5,600)

Josh Bell, WAS (DK $4,400)

Miguel Cabrera, DET (DK $3,300)

Second Base

Max Muncy, LAD (DK $5,500)

Ozzie Albies, ATL (DK $5,000)

Jonathan Schoop, DET (DK $3,300)

Third Base

Eugenio Suarez, CIN (DK $4,300)

Justin Turner, LAD (DK $4,700)

Evan Longoria, SF (DK $3,900)

Shortstop

Trea Turner, WAS (DK $6,400)

Xander Bogaerts, BOS (DK $5,700)

Brandon Crawford, SF (DK $4,400)

Outfield