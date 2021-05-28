MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Friday, May 28
Weather
Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals: Very good chance of rain throughout. A postponement is likely.
Atlanta Braves at New York Mets: Very high chance of rain, Postponement likely.
Miami Marlins at Boston Red Sox: This game has the highest chance of being postponed.
New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers: Light rain possible with temperatures dropping below 50 degrees. The game should play though.
Pitchers
Gerrit Cole, NYY (DK $11,200)
The price tag is high for Cole against the Tigers, but the matchup is undeniably great. The Tigers lineup is full of strikeouts and Cole has been on a K mission with a 38.5 percent K rate on the season.
Walker Buehler, LAD (DK $10,400)
The Giants are pesky but the park shift will favor Buehler here. The Dodgers' righty has seen his K rate drop a bit but his walk rate has also dropped dramatically since last season. Buehler went seven strong against these same Giants in his last start and allowed just one earned run.
Justus Sheffield, SEA (DK $7,900)
The Rangers' lineup has really struggled to find any consistency. Sheffield has been solid for Seatle even considering the bad luck he's had. Sheffield has allowed a .330 BABIP which is due to regress.
Also consider...
Jordan Lyles, TEX (DK $5,300)
Madison Bumgarner, ARI (DK $8,900)
Teams To Target
Chicago White Sox
Tim Anderson - Jose Abreu - Yoan Moncada - Yermin Mercedes
Minnesota Twins
Josh Donaldson - Jorge Polanco - Nelson Cruz - Miguel Sano
Toronto Blue Jays
Marcus Semien - Bo Bichette - Vladimir Guerrero - Teoscar Hernandez
Top Positional Targets
Catcher
- Gary Sanchez, NYY
- Salvador Perez, KC
- Carson Kelly, ARI
First Base
- Max Muncy, LAD
- Paul Goldschmidt, STL
- Trey Mancini, BAL
Second Base
- D.J. Lemahieu, NYY
- Whit Merrifield, KC
- Jose Altuve, HOU
Third Base
- Alex Bregman, HOU
- Manny Machado, SD
- Justin Turner, LAD
Shortstop
- Gleyber Torres, NYY
- Fernando Tatis, Jr.
- Amed Rosario, CLE
Outfield
- Mookie Betts, LAD
- Aaron Judge, NYY
- Michael Brantley, HOU
- Justin Upton, LAA
- Mitch Haniger, SEA