MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Friday, May 28

SI Fantasy analyst Rob Geriak runs down Friday's main MLB DFS slate with the first pitch coming at 7:05 pm ET.

Weather

Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals: Very good chance of rain throughout. A postponement is likely.

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets: Very high chance of rain, Postponement likely.

Miami Marlins at Boston Red Sox: This game has the highest chance of being postponed.

New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers: Light rain possible with temperatures dropping below 50 degrees. The game should play though.

Pitchers

Gerrit Cole, NYY (DK $11,200)

The price tag is high for Cole against the Tigers, but the matchup is undeniably great. The Tigers lineup is full of strikeouts and Cole has been on a K mission with a 38.5 percent K rate on the season.

Walker Buehler, LAD (DK $10,400)

The Giants are pesky but the park shift will favor Buehler here. The Dodgers' righty has seen his K rate drop a bit but his walk rate has also dropped dramatically since last season. Buehler went seven strong against these same Giants in his last start and allowed just one earned run.

Justus Sheffield, SEA (DK $7,900)

The Rangers' lineup has really struggled to find any consistency. Sheffield has been solid for Seatle even considering the bad luck he's had. Sheffield has allowed a .330 BABIP which is due to regress.

Also consider...

Jordan Lyles, TEX (DK $5,300)

Madison Bumgarner, ARI (DK $8,900)

Teams To Target

Chicago White Sox

Tim Anderson - Jose Abreu - Yoan Moncada - Yermin Mercedes

Minnesota Twins

Josh Donaldson - Jorge Polanco - Nelson Cruz - Miguel Sano

Toronto Blue Jays

Marcus Semien - Bo Bichette - Vladimir Guerrero - Teoscar Hernandez

Top Positional Targets

Catcher

Gary Sanchez, NYY

Salvador Perez, KC

Carson Kelly, ARI

First Base

Max Muncy, LAD

Paul Goldschmidt, STL

Trey Mancini, BAL

Second Base

D.J. Lemahieu, NYY

Whit Merrifield, KC

Jose Altuve, HOU

Third Base

Alex Bregman, HOU

Manny Machado, SD

Justin Turner, LAD

Shortstop

Gleyber Torres, NYY

Fernando Tatis, Jr.

Amed Rosario, CLE

Outfield