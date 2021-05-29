MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Saturday, May 29

Weather

All games will play.

Pitchers

Julio Urias, LAD (DK $10,000)

Urias has been on a roll of late with at least 28 DK points in each of his last three outings with one of those (his last) appearances coming against these Giants.

Adam Wainwright, STL (DK $8,200)

There isn't much that's flashy about Waino these days but he's still been able to get the job done. The Diamondbacks have been underwhelming offensively all season long and with Wainwright producing 29 or more DK points in three of his last five games he comes in as a solid SP2 play on this short slate.

Mike Foltynewicz, TEX (DK $5,600)

Folty shut down the Astros in his last start, a game in which he went seven innings for just the second time this season. The Mariners' offense has been no-hit twice this season and Folty has seen them once and pitched decent but left a lot on the table. At his salary on Saturday, it won't take much for him to hit value.

Also consider...

Patrick Corbin, WAS (DK $6,100)

Justin Dunn, SEA (DK $7,000)

Teams To Target

St. Louis Cardinals

Tommy Edman - Dylan Carlson - Paul Goldschmidt - Nolan Arenado

Washington Nationals

Trea Turner - Juan Soto - Josh Bell - Starlin Castro

Top Positional Targets

Will Smith, LAD (DK $5,100)

James McCann, NYM (DK $4,500)

First Base

Freddie Freeman, ATL (DK $6,000)

Max Muncy, LAD (DK $5,500)

Second Base

Ozzie Albies, ATL (DK $5,300)

Matt Carpenter, STL (DK $2,600)

Third Base

Justin Turner, LAD (DK $5,100)

Austin Riley, ATL (DK $4,400)

Shortstop

Dansby Swanson, ATL (DK $4,400)

Gavin Lux, LAD (DK $4,600)

Outfield