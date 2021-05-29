Sports Illustrated home
MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Saturday, May 29

SI Fantasy analyst Rob Geriak runs down Saturday's main MLB DFS slate with the first pitch coming at 7:15 pm ET.
SI Fantasy analyst Rob Geriak runs down Saturday's main MLB DFS slate with the first pitch coming at 7:15 pm ET.

Weather

All games will play.

Pitchers

Julio Urias, LAD (DK $10,000)

Urias has been on a roll of late with at least 28 DK points in each of his last three outings with one of those (his last) appearances coming against these Giants.

Adam Wainwright, STL (DK $8,200)

There isn't much that's flashy about Waino these days but he's still been able to get the job done. The Diamondbacks have been underwhelming offensively all season long and with Wainwright producing 29 or more DK points in three of his last five games he comes in as a solid SP2 play on this short slate.

Mike Foltynewicz, TEX (DK $5,600)

Folty shut down the Astros in his last start, a game in which he went seven innings for just the second time this season. The Mariners' offense has been no-hit twice this season and Folty has seen them once and pitched decent but left a lot on the table. At his salary on Saturday, it won't take much for him to hit value.

Also consider...

Patrick Corbin, WAS (DK $6,100)

Justin Dunn, SEA (DK $7,000)

Teams To Target

St. Louis Cardinals

Tommy Edman - Dylan Carlson - Paul Goldschmidt - Nolan Arenado

Washington Nationals

Trea Turner - Juan Soto - Josh Bell - Starlin Castro

Top Positional Targets

  • Will Smith, LAD (DK $5,100)
  • James McCann, NYM (DK $4,500)

First Base

  • Freddie Freeman, ATL (DK $6,000)
  • Max Muncy, LAD (DK $5,500)

Second Base

  • Ozzie Albies, ATL (DK $5,300)
  • Matt Carpenter, STL (DK $2,600)

Third Base

  • Justin Turner, LAD (DK $5,100)
  • Austin Riley, ATL (DK $4,400)

Shortstop

  • Dansby Swanson, ATL (DK $4,400)
  • Gavin Lux, LAD (DK $4,600)

Outfield

  • Ronald Acuna, Jr., ATL (DK $6,200)
  • Mitch Haniger, SEA (DK $5,100)
  • Kyle Schwarber, WAS (DK $4,000)
  • Jarred Kelenic, SEA (DK $3,700)

