MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Wednesday, June 2

SI Fantasy analyst Rob Geriak runs down Wednesday's main MLB DFS slate with the first pitch coming at 7:05 pm ET.

Weather

Miami Marlins at Toronto Blue Jays: There's a chance of some rain in Buffalo, but the game should play.

Pitchers

Walker Buehler, LAD (DK $10,600)

Buehler is coming off of a sub-par start against the pesky Giants. The Cardinals' offense is very hit or miss, they don't walk much, and they strike out nearly 23 percent of the time.

Sean Manaea, OAK (DK $9,600)

The Oakland lefty is coming off of two successful starts against the Angels with 17.1 and 23.6 DK points in each start respectively. Manaea will get a chance to take on the lackluster Mariners lineup on Wednesday.

Jordan Montgomery, NYY (DK $9,300)

For the third time this season, Montgomery will be taking on the Rays, the team with the second-highest K rate in the majors this season. In two starts against the Rays Montgomery has totaled 12 innings, allowed four hits, and struck out 16.

Also consider...

Randy Dobnak, MIN (DK $5,500)

Drew Smyly, ATL (DK $7,200)

Teams To Target

Texas Rangers

Willie Calhoun - Nate Lowe - Adolis Garcia - Joey Gallo

Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts - Max Muncy - Justin Turner - Cody Bellinger

Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna - Freddie Freeman - Ozzie Albies - Austin Riley

Top Positional Targets

Catcher

William Contreras, ATL (DK $4,200)

Sean Murphy, OAK (DK $4,000)

First Base

Matt Olson, OAK (DK $4,700)

Yuli Gurriel, HOU (DK $4,100)

Second Base

Ryan McMahon, COL (DK $5,600)

Jorge Polanco, MIN (DK $4,900)

Third Base

Rafael Devers, BOS (DK $4,700)

Josh Donaldson, MIN (DK $4,300)

Shortstop

Xander Bogaerts, BOS (DK $5,200)

Brendan Rodgers, COL (DK $3,700)

Outfield