MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Wednesday, June 2
Weather
Miami Marlins at Toronto Blue Jays: There's a chance of some rain in Buffalo, but the game should play.
Pitchers
Walker Buehler, LAD (DK $10,600)
Buehler is coming off of a sub-par start against the pesky Giants. The Cardinals' offense is very hit or miss, they don't walk much, and they strike out nearly 23 percent of the time.
Sean Manaea, OAK (DK $9,600)
The Oakland lefty is coming off of two successful starts against the Angels with 17.1 and 23.6 DK points in each start respectively. Manaea will get a chance to take on the lackluster Mariners lineup on Wednesday.
Jordan Montgomery, NYY (DK $9,300)
For the third time this season, Montgomery will be taking on the Rays, the team with the second-highest K rate in the majors this season. In two starts against the Rays Montgomery has totaled 12 innings, allowed four hits, and struck out 16.
Also consider...
Randy Dobnak, MIN (DK $5,500)
Drew Smyly, ATL (DK $7,200)
Teams To Target
Texas Rangers
Willie Calhoun - Nate Lowe - Adolis Garcia - Joey Gallo
Los Angeles Dodgers
Mookie Betts - Max Muncy - Justin Turner - Cody Bellinger
Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuna - Freddie Freeman - Ozzie Albies - Austin Riley
Top Positional Targets
Catcher
- William Contreras, ATL (DK $4,200)
- Sean Murphy, OAK (DK $4,000)
First Base
- Matt Olson, OAK (DK $4,700)
- Yuli Gurriel, HOU (DK $4,100)
Second Base
- Ryan McMahon, COL (DK $5,600)
- Jorge Polanco, MIN (DK $4,900)
Third Base
- Rafael Devers, BOS (DK $4,700)
- Josh Donaldson, MIN (DK $4,300)
Shortstop
- Xander Bogaerts, BOS (DK $5,200)
- Brendan Rodgers, COL (DK $3,700)
Outfield
- Aaron Judge, NYY (DK $5,800)
- Charlie Blackmon, COL (DK $5,400)
- J.D. Martinez, BOS (DK $4,900)
- Nelson Cruz, MIN (DK $4,600)
- Yordan Alvarez, HOU (DK $3,900)
- Kyle Garlick, MIN (DK $2,800)