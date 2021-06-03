Sports Illustrated home
MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Thursday, June 3

SI Fantasy analyst Rob Geriak runs down Thursday's main MLB DFS slate with the first pitch coming at 7:05 pm ET.
SI Fantasy analyst Rob Geriak runs down Thursday's main MLB DFS slate with the first pitch coming at 7:05 pm ET.

Weather

Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates: Some possible rain, but the game should play.

Pitchers

Yu Darvish, SD (DK $10,700)

Despite the Mets' seven-run performance on Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, their offense is still lacking, inconsistent, and missing some key bats. Darvish is coming off of a poor start against the Astros but prior to that outing, he had allowed two or fewer earned runs in nine consecutive outings. As always, Darvish has plenty of K-upside (79 strikeouts in 66.2 innings) and will have a good park shift at home.

Lance Lynn, CWS (DK $9,700)

The White Sox were rained out on Wednesday pushing Lynn's start back to Thursday. It's a start in which he'll face one of the worst lineups in baseball in the Tigers. Lynn should be an extremely popular option on this slate at a sub-10K price tag.

Kris Bubic, KC (DK $6,900)

Bubic has gone five or more innings with limited damage in five consecutive starts, just the type of production we're looking for from a sub-7K pitcher. The Twins have been the most disappointing team in baseball with a lineup that has a lot of holes in it all of the sudden and a 26 percent K-rate over the past two weeks.

Also consider...

Casey Mize, DET (DK $6,700)

Tyler Anderson, PIT (DK $8,200)

Teams To Target

Milwaukee Brewers

Kolten Wong - Willy Adames - Christian Yelich - Avisail Garcia

Kansas City Royals

Whit Merrifield - Carlos Santana - Andrew Benintendi - Salvador Perez

St. Louis Cardinals

Tommy Edman - Dylan Carlson - Paul Goldschmidt - Nolan Arenado

Top Positional Targets

Catcher

  • Buster Posey, SF (DK $4,500)
  • Omar Narvaez, MIL (DK $3,600)

First Base

  • Anthony Rizzo, CHC (DK $5,300)
  • Eric Hosmer, SD (DK $4,700)

Second Base

  • Jake Cronenworth, SD (DK $4,400)
  • Adam Frazier, PIT (DK $4,000)

Third Base

  • Anthony Rendon, LAA (DK $4,900)
  • Eugenio Suarez, CIN (DK $3,900)

Shortstop

  • Javier Baez, CHC (DK $4,100)
  • Brandon Crawford, SF (DK $3,700)

Outfield

  • Mitch Haniger, SEA (DK $5,000)
  • Joc Pederson, CHC (DK $4,500)
  • Jesse Winker, CIN (DK $4,300)
  • Ketel Marte, ARI (DK $4,100)
  • Jarred Kelenic, SEA (DK $3,600)
  • Bryan Reynolds, PIT (DK $3,300)

