MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Thursday, June 3
Weather
Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates: Some possible rain, but the game should play.
Pitchers
Yu Darvish, SD (DK $10,700)
Despite the Mets' seven-run performance on Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, their offense is still lacking, inconsistent, and missing some key bats. Darvish is coming off of a poor start against the Astros but prior to that outing, he had allowed two or fewer earned runs in nine consecutive outings. As always, Darvish has plenty of K-upside (79 strikeouts in 66.2 innings) and will have a good park shift at home.
Lance Lynn, CWS (DK $9,700)
The White Sox were rained out on Wednesday pushing Lynn's start back to Thursday. It's a start in which he'll face one of the worst lineups in baseball in the Tigers. Lynn should be an extremely popular option on this slate at a sub-10K price tag.
Kris Bubic, KC (DK $6,900)
Bubic has gone five or more innings with limited damage in five consecutive starts, just the type of production we're looking for from a sub-7K pitcher. The Twins have been the most disappointing team in baseball with a lineup that has a lot of holes in it all of the sudden and a 26 percent K-rate over the past two weeks.
Also consider...
Casey Mize, DET (DK $6,700)
Tyler Anderson, PIT (DK $8,200)
Teams To Target
Milwaukee Brewers
Kolten Wong - Willy Adames - Christian Yelich - Avisail Garcia
Kansas City Royals
Whit Merrifield - Carlos Santana - Andrew Benintendi - Salvador Perez
St. Louis Cardinals
Tommy Edman - Dylan Carlson - Paul Goldschmidt - Nolan Arenado
Top Positional Targets
Catcher
- Buster Posey, SF (DK $4,500)
- Omar Narvaez, MIL (DK $3,600)
First Base
- Anthony Rizzo, CHC (DK $5,300)
- Eric Hosmer, SD (DK $4,700)
Second Base
- Jake Cronenworth, SD (DK $4,400)
- Adam Frazier, PIT (DK $4,000)
Third Base
- Anthony Rendon, LAA (DK $4,900)
- Eugenio Suarez, CIN (DK $3,900)
Shortstop
- Javier Baez, CHC (DK $4,100)
- Brandon Crawford, SF (DK $3,700)
Outfield
- Mitch Haniger, SEA (DK $5,000)
- Joc Pederson, CHC (DK $4,500)
- Jesse Winker, CIN (DK $4,300)
- Ketel Marte, ARI (DK $4,100)
- Jarred Kelenic, SEA (DK $3,600)
- Bryan Reynolds, PIT (DK $3,300)