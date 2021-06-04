Sports Illustrated home
MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Friday, June 4

SI Fantasy analyst Rob Geriak runs down Friday's main MLB DFS slate with the first pitch coming at 7:05 pm ET.
SI Fantasy analyst Rob Geriak runs down Friday's main MLB DFS slate with the first pitch coming at 7:05 pm ET.

Weather

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees: Some rain in the area but the game should play.

Pitchers

Freddy Peralta, MIL (DK $10,400)

Peralta has been one of the big three in the Brewers' rotation and he's posted three 30-plus DK point efforts in three of his last four games. Arizona's offense has been one that has been very inconsistent all season with a 24 percent strikeout rate and an eight percent walk rate.

Blake Snell, SD (DK $9,200)

Despite having an up and down start as a Padre, including two rocky starts in a row, Snell is still in a great spot against the lackluster Met lineup. Taking into account the salary and park in Snell's favor, this is a good spot to back the lefty.

Brad Keller, KC (DK $5,500)

Keller is coming off a good start his last time out against these same Twins and with how inconsistent the Twins have been this season, it's worthwhile to take a shot on Keller as a value SP2 option.

Scott Kazmir, SF (DK $4,000)

In a great pitchers park, Kazmir getting the start at just $4,000 is an interesting tournament play as an SP2. There's the chance that he goes just three or four innings but if he gets through five with limited damage at that salary it would be a major win.

Also consider...

Zack Wheeler, PHI (DK $10,700)

Dallas Keuchel, CWS (DK $6,800)

Cody Poteet, MIA (DK $6,600)

Teams To Target

Cleveland Indians

Cesar Hernandez - Amed Rosario - Jose Ramirez - Eddie Rosario

Milwaukee Brewers

Kolten Wong - Dan Vogelbach - Christian Yelich - Avisail Garcia

Kansas City Royals

Whit Merrifield - Carlos Santana - Andrew Benintendi - Salvador Perez

San Diego Padres

Manny Machado - Jake Cronenworth - Fernando Tatis, Jr. - Eric Hosmer

Top Positional Targets

Catcher

  • Buster Posey, SF (DK $4,600)
  • Mike Zunino, TB (DK $4,100)
  • Omar Narvaez, MIL (DK $3,600)

First Base

  • Matt Olson, OAK (DK $5,300)
  • Jose Abreu, CWS (DK $5,400)
  • Jared Walsh, LAA (DK $4,300)

Second Base

  • Jed Lowrie, OAK (DK $4,000)
  • Tommy Edman, STL (DK $4,400)
  • Enrique Hernandez, BOS (DK $3,800)

Third Base

  • Matt Chapman, OAK (DK $5,000)
  • Alex Bregman, HOU (DK $4,900)
  • Anthony Rendon, LAA (DK $4,000)

Shortstop

  • Xander Bogaerts, BOS (DK $5,100)
  • Tim Anderson, CWS (DK $4,600)
  • Carlos Correa, HOU (DK $4,100)

Outfield

  • Ronald Acuna, Jr., ATL (DK $5,600)
  • Starling Marte, MIA (DK $5,100)
  • Adolis Garcia, TEX (DK $4,600)
  • Corey Dickerson, MIA (DK $4,500)
  • Raimel Tapia, COL (DK $4,400)
  • Cedric Mullins, BAL (DK $4,000)

Baseball+

