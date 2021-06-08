MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Tuesday, June 8
Weather
Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates: Some rain in the forecast but the game should play without any issue.
Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies: Some light rain and very humid.
Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnatti Reds: Light rain and humid.
Pitchers
Shane Bieber, CLE (DK $10,300)
With the Cardinals coming in with the seventh-highest K rate in baseball over the last two weeks (25.8 percent) Bieber will look to back up his last two successful performances with another against St. Louis.
Tyler Glasnow, TB (DK $10,000)
The Nationals have the second-lowest wOBA over the last two weeks in the majors while striking out 24 percent of the time. Glasnow is coming off a seven-inning, eight strikeout performance his last time out against the Yankees and he's gone at least seven innings with at least eight strikeouts in three of his last four outings.
Sonny Gray, CIN (DK $8,400)
The Brewers have already fallen victim to Gray once this season as he went six solid innings against them. The Brewers have nearly a 28 percent strikeout rate over the past two weeks and Gray's salary is favorable.
Alex Wood, SF (DK $8,000)
The Rangers have the lowest wOBA in the league over the past two weeks and Wood gets to face them once again after dominating them on May 10th. In that outing, Wood went seven innings, struck out seven, and allowed one earned run.
Marco Gonzales, SEA (DK $7,600)
The Tigers' offense has been lackluster all season and has been full of strikeouts. Gonzales is a well-priced SP2 option and has surpassed 17 DraftKings points in two of his last three outings.
Also consider...
Jon Lester, WAS (DK $6,900)
Matthew Boyd, DET (DK $6,500)
Pablo Lopez, MIA (DK $8,700)
Teams To Target
Los Angeles Dodgers
Mookie Betts - Max Muncy - Justin Turner - Cody Bellinger
Philadelphia Phillies
Odubel Herrera - Jean Segura - Bryce Harper - Rhys Hoskins
Houston Astros
Jose Altuve - Carlos Correa - Alex Bregman - Yordan Alvarez
Chicago White Sox
Tim Anderson - Adam Eaton - Yoan Moncada - Jose Abreu
Top Positional Targets
Catcher
- Buster Posey, SF (DK $4,900)
- Sean Murphy, OAK (DK $4,200)
- Carson Kelly, ARI (DK $3,700)
First Base
- Pete Alonso, NYM (DK $5,800)
- Matt Olson, OAK (DK $5,200)
- Carlos Santana, KC (DK $4,300)
Second Base
- Whit Merrifield, KC (DK $5,100)
- Jorge Polanco, MIN (DK $4,400)
- Enrique Hernandez, BOS (DK $4,200)
Third Base
- Rafael Devers, BOS (DK $5,400)
- Jose Ramirez, CLE (DK $5,100)
- Manny Machado, SD (DK $4,100)
Shortstop
- Fernando Tatis, Jr., SD (DK $5,800)
- Francisco Lindor, NYM (DK $4,600)
- Gleyber Torres, NYY (DK $4,100)
Outfield
- Kris Bryant, CHC (DK $5,700)
- Starling Marte, MIA (DK $4,900)
- Aaron Judge, NYY (DK $4,900)
- Jesse Winker, CIN (DK $4,600)
- Justin Upton, LAA (DK $3,900)
- Eddie Rosario, CLE (DK $3,500)