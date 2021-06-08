MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Tuesday, June 8

SI Fantasy analyst Rob Geriak runs down Tuesday's main MLB DFS slate with the first pitch coming at 7:05 pm ET.

Weather

Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates: Some rain in the forecast but the game should play without any issue.

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies: Some light rain and very humid.

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnatti Reds: Light rain and humid.

Pitchers

Shane Bieber, CLE (DK $10,300)

With the Cardinals coming in with the seventh-highest K rate in baseball over the last two weeks (25.8 percent) Bieber will look to back up his last two successful performances with another against St. Louis.

Tyler Glasnow, TB (DK $10,000)

The Nationals have the second-lowest wOBA over the last two weeks in the majors while striking out 24 percent of the time. Glasnow is coming off a seven-inning, eight strikeout performance his last time out against the Yankees and he's gone at least seven innings with at least eight strikeouts in three of his last four outings.

Sonny Gray, CIN (DK $8,400)

The Brewers have already fallen victim to Gray once this season as he went six solid innings against them. The Brewers have nearly a 28 percent strikeout rate over the past two weeks and Gray's salary is favorable.

Alex Wood, SF (DK $8,000)

The Rangers have the lowest wOBA in the league over the past two weeks and Wood gets to face them once again after dominating them on May 10th. In that outing, Wood went seven innings, struck out seven, and allowed one earned run.

Marco Gonzales, SEA (DK $7,600)

The Tigers' offense has been lackluster all season and has been full of strikeouts. Gonzales is a well-priced SP2 option and has surpassed 17 DraftKings points in two of his last three outings.

Also consider...

Jon Lester, WAS (DK $6,900)

Matthew Boyd, DET (DK $6,500)

Pablo Lopez, MIA (DK $8,700)

Teams To Target

Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts - Max Muncy - Justin Turner - Cody Bellinger

Philadelphia Phillies

Odubel Herrera - Jean Segura - Bryce Harper - Rhys Hoskins

Houston Astros

Jose Altuve - Carlos Correa - Alex Bregman - Yordan Alvarez

Chicago White Sox

Tim Anderson - Adam Eaton - Yoan Moncada - Jose Abreu

Top Positional Targets

Catcher

Buster Posey, SF (DK $4,900)

Sean Murphy, OAK (DK $4,200)

Carson Kelly, ARI (DK $3,700)

First Base

Pete Alonso, NYM (DK $5,800)

Matt Olson, OAK (DK $5,200)

Carlos Santana, KC (DK $4,300)

Second Base

Whit Merrifield, KC (DK $5,100)

Jorge Polanco, MIN (DK $4,400)

Enrique Hernandez, BOS (DK $4,200)

Third Base

Rafael Devers, BOS (DK $5,400)

Jose Ramirez, CLE (DK $5,100)

Manny Machado, SD (DK $4,100)

Shortstop

Fernando Tatis, Jr., SD (DK $5,800)

Francisco Lindor, NYM (DK $4,600)

Gleyber Torres, NYY (DK $4,100)

Outfield