MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Wednesday, June 9

SI Fantasy analyst Rob Geriak runs down Wednesday's main MLB DFS slate with the first pitch coming at 7:05 pm ET.

Weather

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnatti Reds: High chance of rain and a postponement is possible.

Pitchers

Gerrit Cole, NYY (DK $11,200)

There isn't much else needed to discuss when considering Cole against the Twins. Minnesota's bats have been hot and cold all season long and although Cole may be coming off a sub-par start, it's hard not to back him here.

Taijuan Walker, NYM (DK $8,600)

Baltimore's bats are challenged and Walker has already handled them once this season. Walker has 20 or more DraftKings points in three of his last five outings, and I wouldn't be surprised to see him do it in this start.

Patrick Corbin, WAS (DK $7,400)

Corbin has underwhelmed this season but considering the Rays' struggles as of late, there is a lot of upside at a $7,400 price tag.

Casey Mize, DET (DK $6,800)

The righty has eclipsed 18 DraftKings points in each of his last five starts. The Mariners' lineup has struggled all season, including being no-hit twice. Mize should be a pretty popular SP2.

Also consider...

Alek Manoah, TOR (DK $9,700)

Tucker Davidson, ATL (DK $6,200)

Teams To Target

New York Mets

Jonathan Villar - Francisco Lindor - Pete Alonso - Dominic Smith

Boston Red Sox

Alex Verdugo - J.D. Martinez - Xander Bogaerts - Rafael Devers

New York Yankees

D.J. Lemahieu - Giancarlo Stanton - Aaron Judge - Rougned Odor

Houston Astros

Jose Altuve - Michael Brantley - Alex Bregman - Yordan Alvarez

Top Positional Targets

Catcher

Gary Sanchez, NYY (DK $4,400)

James McCann, NYM (DK $5,300)

Will Smith, LAD (DK $4,700)

First Base

Max Muncy, LAD (DK $5,400)

Freddie Freeman, ATL (DK $5,100)

Carlos Santana, KC (DK $4,800)

Second Base

Whit Merrifield, KC (DK $5,800)

Tommy Edman, STL (DK $4,400)

Jonathan Schoop, DET (DK $4,000)

Third Base

Nolan Arenado, STL (DK $5,400)

Jose Ramirez, CLE (DK $5,200)

Justin Turner, LAD (DK $4,900)

Shortstop

Trea Turner, WAS (DK $5,700)

Bo Bichette, TOR (DK $4,600)

Jose Iglesias, LAA (DK $3,100)

Outfield