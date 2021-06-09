MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Wednesday, June 9
Weather
Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnatti Reds: High chance of rain and a postponement is possible.
Pitchers
Gerrit Cole, NYY (DK $11,200)
There isn't much else needed to discuss when considering Cole against the Twins. Minnesota's bats have been hot and cold all season long and although Cole may be coming off a sub-par start, it's hard not to back him here.
Taijuan Walker, NYM (DK $8,600)
Baltimore's bats are challenged and Walker has already handled them once this season. Walker has 20 or more DraftKings points in three of his last five outings, and I wouldn't be surprised to see him do it in this start.
Patrick Corbin, WAS (DK $7,400)
Corbin has underwhelmed this season but considering the Rays' struggles as of late, there is a lot of upside at a $7,400 price tag.
Casey Mize, DET (DK $6,800)
The righty has eclipsed 18 DraftKings points in each of his last five starts. The Mariners' lineup has struggled all season, including being no-hit twice. Mize should be a pretty popular SP2.
Also consider...
Alek Manoah, TOR (DK $9,700)
Tucker Davidson, ATL (DK $6,200)
Teams To Target
New York Mets
Jonathan Villar - Francisco Lindor - Pete Alonso - Dominic Smith
Boston Red Sox
Alex Verdugo - J.D. Martinez - Xander Bogaerts - Rafael Devers
New York Yankees
D.J. Lemahieu - Giancarlo Stanton - Aaron Judge - Rougned Odor
Houston Astros
Jose Altuve - Michael Brantley - Alex Bregman - Yordan Alvarez
Top Positional Targets
Catcher
- Gary Sanchez, NYY (DK $4,400)
- James McCann, NYM (DK $5,300)
- Will Smith, LAD (DK $4,700)
First Base
- Max Muncy, LAD (DK $5,400)
- Freddie Freeman, ATL (DK $5,100)
- Carlos Santana, KC (DK $4,800)
Second Base
- Whit Merrifield, KC (DK $5,800)
- Tommy Edman, STL (DK $4,400)
- Jonathan Schoop, DET (DK $4,000)
Third Base
- Nolan Arenado, STL (DK $5,400)
- Jose Ramirez, CLE (DK $5,200)
- Justin Turner, LAD (DK $4,900)
Shortstop
- Trea Turner, WAS (DK $5,700)
- Bo Bichette, TOR (DK $4,600)
- Jose Iglesias, LAA (DK $3,100)
Outfield
- Ronald Acuna, Jr., ATL (DK $6,100)
- Juan Soto, WAS (DK $5,400)
- Starling Marte, MIA (DK $4,900)
- Cody Bellinger, LAD (DK $4,600)
- Justin Upton, LAA (DK $4,000)
- Dylan Carlson, STL (DK $3,500)