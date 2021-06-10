MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Thursday, June 10

Weather

San Francisco Giants at Washington Nationals: Looks like steady rain throughout and the weather is always an issue in Washington as far as postponement goes. This is a very hard game to invest in for me.

Pitchers

Trevor Rogers, MIA (DK $9,000)

Rogers has been fantastic in his first season on a big-league mound. In 12 starts to this point the lefty has allowed more than two earned runs just once and has accumulated seven or more strikeouts on six occasions. The Rockies offense has been one of the worst in baseball on the road and I don't expect them to magically come to life in one of the tougher hitting parks in the league.

Zack Greinke, HOU (DK $7,800)

At this point in his career, Greinke has had to change virtually his entire repertoire and he's been able to do so effectively. The strikeout upside isn't there but at this price point, a solid start will do. The Red Sox offense has cooled a bit posting the fifth-lowest wRC+ over the past two weeks with just a .150 ISO over that span.

Also consider...

Mike Minor, KC (DK $8,400)

Max Scherzer, WAS (DK $11,400) - obviously, the weather being the major factor otherwise he would be my top arm by far.

Teams To Target

Toronto Blue Jays

Marcus Semien - Bo Bichette - Vlad Guerrero, Jr. - Teoscar Hernandez

New York Yankees

D.J. Lemahieu - Aaron Judge - Gleyber Torres - Giancarlo Stanton

Miami Marlins

Jazz Chisolm - Starling Marte - Jesus Aguilar - Corey Dickerson

Top Positional Targets

Catcher

Sal Perez, KC (DK $4,900)

Jorge Alfaro, MIA (DK $3,400)

Martin Maldonado, HOU (DK $2,200)

First Basemen

Carlos Santana, KC (DK $4,300)

Yuli Gurriel, HOU (DK $4,000)

Alex Kirilloff, MIN (DK $3,800)

Second Base

Jose Altuve, HOU (DK $4,800)

Nick Madrigal, CWS (DK $3,600)

Jorge Polanco, MIN (DK $4,100)

Third Base

Alex Bregman, HOU (DK $5,000)

Yoan Moncado, CWS (DK $4,800)

Hunter Dozier, KC (DK $2,900)

Shortstop

Tim Anderson, CWS (DK $4,800)

Andrelton Simmons, MIN (DK $2,500)

Carlos Correa, HOU (DK $4,600)

Outfield