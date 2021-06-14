Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Monday, June 14

MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Monday, June 14

SI Fantasy analyst Rob Geriak runs down Monday's main MLB DFS slate with the first pitch coming at 7:05 pm ET.
Author:
Publish date:
SI Fantasy analyst Rob Geriak runs down Monday's main MLB DFS slate with the first pitch coming at 7:05 pm ET.

Weather

Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox: Some light rain but shouldn't be much of a concern.

Chicago Cubs at New York Mets: Same deal as in Boston, some light rain that shouldn't be much of a concern.

Pitchers

Tyler Glasnow, TB (DK $10,700)

Glasnow was lights out in his last start striking out 11 Nationals over seven innings while allowing one earned run. With the White Sox dealing with some injuries in their lineup there are some potential soft spots throughout that should make it a bit easier for Glasnow to navigate through.

Lance Lynn, CWS (DK $9,900)

Glasnow's counterpart Lance Lynn has been superb accumulating 72 strikeouts over 65.2 innings pitched. The Rays have been one of the more susceptible teams as far as strikeouts go making this a good upside spot.

Alex Wood, SF (DK $8,500)

Wood has had two rough starts in a row against the Angels and Rangers but will have an opportunity to bounce back against the Diamondbacks in a good pitchers park. The Diamondbacks wOBA, ISO, and walk rate are from the middle of the pack to the bottom of the league over the past two weeks. 

Also consider...

Brad Keller, KC (DK $6,400)

Vladimir Gutierrez, CIN (DK $6,900)

Adam Wainwright, STL (DK $8,800)

Teams To Target

Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India - Jesse Winker - Nick Castellanos - Eugenio Suarez

Kansas City Royals

Whit Merrifield - Carlos Santana - Salvador Perez - Jorge Soler

San Diego Padres

Tommy Pham - Trent Grisham - Manny Machado - Fernando Tatis, Jr.

Cleveland Indians

Cesar Hernandez - Amed Rosario - Jose Ramirez - Eddie Rosario

Top Positional Targets

Catcher

  • Will Smith, LAD (DK $4,400)
  • Yadier Molina, STL (DK $3,800)
  • Christian Vazquez, BOS (DK $3,600)

First Base

  • Matt Olson, OAK (DK $5,700)
  • Pete Alonso, NYM (DK $5,100)
  • Paul Goldschmidt, STL (DK $4,000)

Second Base

  • Ryan McMahon, COL (DK $4,500)
  • Jed Lowrie, OAK (DK $4,400)
  • Jean Segura, PHI (DK $3,600)

Third Base

  • Rafael Devers, BOS (DK $5,600)
  • Justin Turner, LAD (DK $5,400)
  • Cavan Biggio, TOR (DK $3,900)

Shortstop

  • Trea Turner, WAS (DK $5,700)
  • Trevor Story, COL (DK $4,500)
  • Francisco Lindor, NYM (DK $4,200)

Outfield

  • Kris Bryant, CHC (DK $5,900)
  • Juan Soto, WAS (DK $6,000)
  • Nelson Cruz, MIN (DK $5,200)
  • Charlie Blackmon, COL (DK $4,600)
  • Bryce Harper, PHI (DK $4,500)
  • Jurickson Profar, SD (DK $3,500)
  • Odubel Herrera, PHI (DK $3,200)

tatisjr
Baseball+

MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Monday, June 14

Phoenix Suns Chris Paul
Basketball +

NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Sunday, June 13

Ryan Blaney
NASCAR+

NASCAR DFS: 2021 All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway DraftKings & FanDuel Lineup Plays

UFC MMA Israel Adesanya
MMA+

UFC 263: Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori 2 - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

NASCAR Kyle Larson
NASCAR+

Fantasy NASCAR: 2021 All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway Driver Rankings

Brooklyn Nets Blake Griffin
Basketball +

NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Thursday, June 10

bichette
Baseball+

MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Thursday, June 10

pete alonso
Baseball+

MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Wednesday, June 9