MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Tuesday, June 15

Weather

No weather issues anywhere.

Pitchers

Trevor Rogers, MIA (DK $10,000)

The Marlins have been getting strong outings from the rookie Rogers and his strikeout totals (89 in 75.2 innings) are impressive. Despite not touching the 100-pitch mark in any starts this season, Rogers offers a great deal of upside.

Mike Minor, KC (DK $9,200)

Despite having a rocky season to this point, Minor finds himself in a tremendous spot against the strikeout-heavy Tigers. Minor has faced the Tigers twice this season and has been successful. I don't expect anything to be different on Tuesday.

Casey Mize, DET (DK $7,100)

Matching up with Minor is Mize who regressed a bit in his last start but has been breaking out to a degree this season. He's faced the Royals three times this season and has shut them down twice with the third start not going well at all. Considering his salary and the way he's pitched over the past month and a half, Mize is a solid SP2 option.

Patrick Corbin, WAS (DK $7,000)

Speaking of SP2 option Patrick Corbin is still looking to find the form he had early in his Washington Nationals tenure. Corbin has failed to hit double-digit DK points in all of his last five starts which is alarming considering that he's locked into a sizeable contract with the Nats. In a spot against the inconsistent Pirates offense, Corbin should be able to get back on track.

Also consider...

J.A. Happ, MIN (DK $6,700)

Tyler Anderson, PIT (DK $7,900)

Teams To Target

San Diego Padres

Tommy Pham - Trent Grisham - Manny Machado - Fernando Tatis, Jr.

Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India - Jesse Winker - Nick Castellanos - Eugenio Suarez

Houston Astros

Jose Altuve - Michael Brantley - Alex Bregman - Yordan Alvarez

Cleveland Indians

Cesar Hernandez - Amed Rosario - Jose Ramirez - Eddie Rosario

Catcher

Buster Posey, SF (DK $4,800)

Sean Murphy, OAK (DK $4,300)

Omar Narvaez, MIL (DK $3,800)

First Base

Vlad Guerrero, Jr., TOR (DK $5,700)

Eric Hosmer, SD (DK $5,400)

Trey Mancini, BLA (DK $4,700)

Second Base

Marcus Semien, TOR (DK $5,200)

D.J. Lemahieu, NYY (DK $4,100)

Ozzie Albies, ATL (DK $3,900)

Third Base

Anthony Rendon, LAA (DK $5,000)

Josh Donaldson, MIN (DK $4,900)

Justin Turner, LAD (DK $5,900)

Shortstop

Trea Turner, WAS (DK $5,500)

Tim Anderson, CWS (DK $5,200)

Brandon Crawford, SF (DK $4,100)

Outfield