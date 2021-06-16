MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Wednesday, June 16

Weather

All games are clear.

Pitchers

Jacob deGrom, NYM (DK $11,000)

deGrom continues to be money no matter who he faces and what the conditions are. He's topped the 30-DK point mark in each of his last three starts (36.9, 39.4, 32.3). The Cubs have been an offense that has been able to pick things up of late but there are still a good amount of strikeouts in this lineup to go along with their inconsistencies.

Gerrit Cole, NYY (DK $10,500)

Toronto's lineup can be imposing at times but this is a spot where I'll trust Cole who's faced the Jays twice this and succeeded both times with 19.8 and 29.1 DK points.

Aaron Civale, CLE (DK $8,900)

Fresh off of a six-inning, one-hit, 11-strikeout performance Civale gets a home start against the Baltimore Orioles. Baltimore's somewhat high wOBA of late has a lot of good luck tied into it with an over-.300 BABIP over the past two weeks. At $8,900 Civale is a safe SP1 if you wanted to get different and save at pitcher.

Anthony DeSclafani, SF (DK $7,000)

After two brutal starts in a row DeSclafani has come back with two tremendous efforts in a row, one against the Nationals and the other against the Cubs. Against Chicago in his last start, he went the distance with eight strikeouts completing the shutout with just two hits allowed. Arizona has continued to struggle over the past two weeks with just a .120 ISO and .271 wOBA despite living a bit fortunate with a .270 BABIP. He's my favorite SP2 play on Wednesday night and he should be yours as well.

Also consider...

Justus Sheffield, SEA (DK $7,100)

Zack Greinke, HOU (DK $7,400)

Teams To Target

New York Mets

Jonathan Villar - Francisco Lindor - Dom Smith - Pete Alonso

Houston Astros

Jose Altuve - Michael Brantley - Alex Bregman - Yordan Alvarez

Cleveland Indians

Cesar Hernandez - Amed Rosario - Jose Ramirez - Eddie Rosario

New York Yankees

D.J. Lemahieu - Aaron Judge - Gleyber Torres - Giancarlo Stanton

Catcher

William Contreras, ATL (DK $4,400)

Gary Sanchez, NYY (DK $4,300)

Martin Maldonado, HOU (DK $3,100)

First Base

Freddie Freeman, ATL (DK $5,100)

Yuli Gurriel, HOU (DK $4,900)

Brandon Belt, SF (DK $4,600)

Second Base

Ozzie Albies, ATL (DK $4,300)

Rougned Odor, NYY (DK $3,100)

Donovan Solano, SF (DK $3,600)

Third Base

Rafael Devers, BOS (DK $5,300)

Austin Riley, ATL (DK $4,900)

Kyle Seager, SEA (DK $3,400)

Shortstop

Xander Bogaerts, BOS (DK $5,100)

Carlos Correa, HOU (DK $4,800)

J.P. Crawford, SEA (DK $3,700)

Outfield