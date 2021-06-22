Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Tuesday, June 22

MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Tuesday, June 22

SI Fantasy analyst Rob Geriak runs down Tuesday's main MLB DFS slate with the first pitch coming at 7:05 pm ET.
Author:
Publish date:
SI Fantasy analyst Rob Geriak runs down Tuesday's main MLB DFS slate with the first pitch coming at 7:05 pm ET.

Weather

All games are clear.

Pitchers

Gerrit Cole, NYY (DK $11,000)

After a poor start, two games back against the Rays Cole has turned things around over his last two outings. Against a strong hitting team in Toronto last time out, Cole went eight innings strong and allowed just two earned runs. While the Royals have not been prone to striking out they aren't a team that possesses a lot of power. While Kansas City is a team that could string hits together I don't like their chances of stringing base runners together against an arm like Cole.

Zack Wheeler, PHI (DK $10,200)

The Nationals have the 10th-highest strikeout rate in the league over the past two weeks and Wheeler, who's been rolling, mowed them down on June 4th to the tune of 7.1 innings, eight strikeouts, and five hits with two earned runs. Wheeler has pitched at least seven full innings in five of his last six starts as he'll face the Nationals third time this season.

Freddy Peralta, MIL (DK $10,000)

Over the past two weeks, the Diamondbacks have been one of the worst-hitting teams in the league. Over that span, they have a team ISO of .097 and a wOBA of .257. Against the Diamondbacks, on June 4th Peralta went 7.1 innings, allowed one earned run, and struck out nine. Looking at the way the D'backs have been swinging it of late I expect Peralta to mow them down again.

Also consider...

Lucas Giolito, CWS (DK $9,400)

Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS (DK $6,400) - SP2

Chris Flexen, SEA (DK $5,500) - SP2

Kyle Freeland, COL (DK $4,200) - SP2

Teams To Target

Jose Altuve - Michael Brantley - Yordan Alvarez - Carlos Correa

Chicago White Sox

Tim Anderson - Brian Goodwin - Yoan Moncada - Jose Abreu

New York Yankees

D.J. Lemahieu - Aaron Judge - Giancarlo Stanton - Luke Voit

Chicago Cubs

Joc Pederson - Kris Bryant - Javier Baez - Anthony Rizzo

Oakland Athletics

Mark Canha - Ramon Laureano - Matt Olson - Mitch Moreland

Top Positional Plays

Catcher

  • Willson Contreras, CHC (DK $4,100)
  • Sean Murphy, OAK (DK $4,000)
  • Yadier Molina, STL (DK $3,600)

First Base

  • Shohei Ohtani, LAA (DK $5,400)
  • Paul Goldschmidt, STL (DK $4,800)
  • Yuli Gurriel, HOU (DK $4,700)

Second Base

  • Jonathan Schoop, DET (DK $4,800)
  • Jed Lowrie, OAK (DK $4,200)
  • Jazz Chisolm, MIA (DK $3,500)

Third Base

  • Nolan Arenado, STL (DK $5,800)
  • Anthony Rendon, LAA (DK $4,400)
  • Jonathan Villar, NYM (DK $3,800)

Shortstop

  • Xander Bogaerts, BOS (DK $4,900)
  • Francisco Lindor, NYM (DK $4,500)
  • Gleyber Torres, NYY (DK $3,500)

Outfield

  • Christian Yelich, MIL (DK $5,300)
  • Adolis Garcia, TEX (DK $4,900)
  • J.D. Martinez, BOS (DK $4,800)
  • Eddie Rosario, CLE (DK $4,200)
  • Starlin Marte, MIA (DK $4,000)
  • Justin Upton, LAA (DK 4,000)

Joc
Baseball+

MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Tuesday, June 22

USATSI_16180647
NASCAR+

NASCAR DFS: Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway DraftKings & FanDuel Lineup Plays

USATSI_16261800
NASCAR+

Fantasy NASCAR: Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway Picks

USATSI_16278737
NASCAR

Fantasy NASCAR: Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway Driver Rankings

USATSI_13828155
MMA+

UFC Vegas 29: The Korean Zombie vs. Ige - MMA Betting and DFS Breakdown

yelich2
Baseball+

MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Friday, June 18

USATSI_16260551
Basketball +

NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Thursday, June 17

USATSI_16256073
Basketball +

NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Wednesday, June 16