MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Tuesday, June 22
Weather
All games are clear.
Pitchers
Gerrit Cole, NYY (DK $11,000)
After a poor start, two games back against the Rays Cole has turned things around over his last two outings. Against a strong hitting team in Toronto last time out, Cole went eight innings strong and allowed just two earned runs. While the Royals have not been prone to striking out they aren't a team that possesses a lot of power. While Kansas City is a team that could string hits together I don't like their chances of stringing base runners together against an arm like Cole.
Zack Wheeler, PHI (DK $10,200)
The Nationals have the 10th-highest strikeout rate in the league over the past two weeks and Wheeler, who's been rolling, mowed them down on June 4th to the tune of 7.1 innings, eight strikeouts, and five hits with two earned runs. Wheeler has pitched at least seven full innings in five of his last six starts as he'll face the Nationals third time this season.
Freddy Peralta, MIL (DK $10,000)
Over the past two weeks, the Diamondbacks have been one of the worst-hitting teams in the league. Over that span, they have a team ISO of .097 and a wOBA of .257. Against the Diamondbacks, on June 4th Peralta went 7.1 innings, allowed one earned run, and struck out nine. Looking at the way the D'backs have been swinging it of late I expect Peralta to mow them down again.
Also consider...
Lucas Giolito, CWS (DK $9,400)
Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS (DK $6,400) - SP2
Chris Flexen, SEA (DK $5,500) - SP2
Kyle Freeland, COL (DK $4,200) - SP2
Teams To Target
Jose Altuve - Michael Brantley - Yordan Alvarez - Carlos Correa
Chicago White Sox
Tim Anderson - Brian Goodwin - Yoan Moncada - Jose Abreu
New York Yankees
D.J. Lemahieu - Aaron Judge - Giancarlo Stanton - Luke Voit
Chicago Cubs
Joc Pederson - Kris Bryant - Javier Baez - Anthony Rizzo
Oakland Athletics
Mark Canha - Ramon Laureano - Matt Olson - Mitch Moreland
Top Positional Plays
Catcher
- Willson Contreras, CHC (DK $4,100)
- Sean Murphy, OAK (DK $4,000)
- Yadier Molina, STL (DK $3,600)
First Base
- Shohei Ohtani, LAA (DK $5,400)
- Paul Goldschmidt, STL (DK $4,800)
- Yuli Gurriel, HOU (DK $4,700)
Second Base
- Jonathan Schoop, DET (DK $4,800)
- Jed Lowrie, OAK (DK $4,200)
- Jazz Chisolm, MIA (DK $3,500)
Third Base
- Nolan Arenado, STL (DK $5,800)
- Anthony Rendon, LAA (DK $4,400)
- Jonathan Villar, NYM (DK $3,800)
Shortstop
- Xander Bogaerts, BOS (DK $4,900)
- Francisco Lindor, NYM (DK $4,500)
- Gleyber Torres, NYY (DK $3,500)
Outfield
- Christian Yelich, MIL (DK $5,300)
- Adolis Garcia, TEX (DK $4,900)
- J.D. Martinez, BOS (DK $4,800)
- Eddie Rosario, CLE (DK $4,200)
- Starlin Marte, MIA (DK $4,000)
- Justin Upton, LAA (DK 4,000)