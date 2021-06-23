MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Wednesday, June 23

Weather

All games are clear.

Pitchers

Trevor Bauer, LAD (DK $10,500)

I'm going to tread carefully with Bauer here even though he's pitched well against the Padres twice this season. San Diego is playing confident baseball right now and despite Bauer being the best pitcher stuff-wise on the slate, I still have some trepidation.

James Kaprielian, OAK (DK $8,400)

The young Kaprielian has turned some heads with his performance this season which includes 20 or more DK points in five of his seven starts and 22.4 and 27.9 in his last two respectively. The Rangers continue to have holes in their lineup and Kaprielian comes in at a favorable salary.

Robbie Ray, TOR (DK $9,200)

Despite the Marlins not striking out a ton, they are a team that lacks plate discipline which helps the somewhat wild Robbie Ray. Ray's high-pitch tendencies are always a concern and they came into play in his last start against the Orioles as he was able to go just 4.1 innings on 106 pitches. Prior to that Ray had been very economical in nine of his previous 10 starts so hopefully, this was just a blip on the radar and he bounces back.

Also consider...

Jose Urquidy, HOU (DK $8,100)

Garrett Richards, BOS (DK $6,200)

Teams To Target

Oakland Athletics

Mark Canha - Matt Chapman - Matt Olson - Ramon Laureano

Houston Astros

Jose Altuve - Michael Brantley - Yordan Alvarez - Carlos Correa

Kansas City Royals

Whit Merrifield - Carlos Santana - Salvador Perez - Jorge Soler

Top Positional Plays

Catcher

Christian Vazquez, BOS (DK $3,400)

William Contreras, ATL (DK $3,200)

Martin Maldonado, HOU (DK $2,600)

First Base

Pete Alonso, NYM (DK $5,400)

Luke Voit, NYY (DK $4,000)

Yuli Gurriel, HOU (DK $4,800)

Second Base

Marcus Semien, TOR (DK $5,400)

D.J. Lemahieu, NYY (DK $4,900)

Jeff McNeil, NYM (DK $3,000)

Third Base

Justin Turner, LAD (DK $5,900)

Rafael Devers, BOS (DK $5,100)

Austin Riley, ATL (DK $3,800)

Shortstop

Xander Bogaerts, BOS (DK $4,800)

Francisco Lindor, NYM (DK $4,600)

Gleyber Torres, NYY (DK $3,400)

Outfield