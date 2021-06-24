MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Thursday, June 24

Weather

All games clear.

Pitchers

Walker Buehler, LAD (DK $11,500)

Buehler turned in his best start of the season last time out when he faced the Diamondbacks and went 7.1 innings, allowed two earned runs, and struck out 11. Over the last two weeks, no team has a higher strikeout rate than the Chicago Cubs. Chicago has been very boom or bust of late with a low wOBA, low walk rate, but a respectable ISO. Buehler should ride his momentum into this home start.

Luis Garcia, HOU (DK $8,700)

Outside of Jonathan Schoop, few Tigers have hit well this season, especially of late. Detroit has a 25 percent K rate in their last two weeks and Garcia has burst onto the scene for the Astros posting 22 or more DK points in five of his last six starts.

Chad Kuhl, PIT (DK $6,900)

With not much appealing in the low range for pitching on Thursday, Kuhl stands out as an option worth taking a shot on against the Cardinals. St. Louis has the second-lowest ISO over the past two weeks while posting just a .261 wOBA and sub-eight percent walk rate.

Also consider...

Nick Pivetta, BOS (DK $9,500)

Carlos Martinez, STL (DK $6,300)

Teams To Target

Houston Astros

Jose Altuve - Michael Brantley - Yuli Gurriel - Yordan Alvarez

Toronto Blue Jays

Marcus Semien - Bo Bichette - Vlad Guerrero, Jr. - Teoscar Hernandez

Washington Nationals

Kyle Schwarber - Trea Turner - Juan Soto - Josh Bell

Boston Red Sox

Alex Verdugo - J.D. Martinez - Xander Bogaerts - Rafael Devers

Top Positional Plays

Catcher

Tyler Stephenson, CIN (DK $4,000)

William Contreras, ATL (DK $3,500)

Christian Vazquez, BOS (DK $3,400)

First Base

Freddie Freeman, ATL (DK $6,000)

Miguel Sano, MIN (DK $4,300)

Jesus Aguilar, MIA (DK $3,800)

Second Base

Max Muncy, LAD (DK $5,500)

Jorge Polanco, MIN (DK $4,400)

Jazz Chisolm, MIA (DK $3,900)

Third Base

Justin Turner, LAD (DK $5,900)

Jose Ramirez, CLE (DK $5,600)

Cavan Biggio, TOR (DK $4,300)

Shortstop

Carlos Correa, HOU (DK $5,100)

Wander Franco, $3,800)

Dansby Swanson, ATL (DK $3,600)

Outfield