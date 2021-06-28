Sports Illustrated home
MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Monday, June 28

SI Fantasy analyst Rob Geriak runs down tmain MLB DFS slate with the first pitch coming at 7:05 pm ET.
Author:
Publish date:
SI Fantasy analyst Rob Geriak runs down tmain MLB DFS slate with the first pitch coming at 7:05 pm ET.

Weather

All games clear.

Pitchers

Lucas Giolito, CWS (DK $10,300)

The Twins offense has been inconsistent for much of the season which is how I would best characterize Giolito's performance to this point. With eight straight outings of six or more innings, I would expect Giolito to go deep into this one. He's already dominated the Twins once this season with a 39 DK point performance on May 19th.

Trevor Bauer, LAD (DK $10,900)

After allowing three home runs to the red-hot Padres in his last start things don't get any easier against the Giants who have won eight of their last 10 games. Bauer will look to bounce back after his last start by piggy-backing off of a dominant performance against the Giants the last time he saw them.

Also consider...

Danny Duffy, KC (DK $8,800)

Kenta Maeda, MIN (DK $7,500)

Zack Greinke, HOU (DK $9,800)

Teams to Target

Washington Nationals

Kyle Schwarber - Trea Turner - Juan Soto - Josh Bell

Houston Astros

Jose Altuve - Michael Brantley - Yuli Gurriel - Yordan Alvarez

New York Mets

Jeff McNeil - Francisco Lindor - Michael Conforto - Pete Alonso

Cleveland Indians

Cesar Hernandez - Amed Rosario - Jose Ramirez - Eddie Rosario

Top Positional Plays

Catcher

  • Salvador Perez, KC (DK $5,000)
  • Will Smith, LAD (DK $4,100)
  • Christian Vazquez, BOS (DK $3,900)

First Base

  • D.J. Lemahieu, NYY (DK $5,500)
  • Shohei Ohtani, LAA (DK $5,000)
  • Carlos Santana, KC (DK $4,600)

Second Base

  • Whit Merrifield, KC (DK $5,600)
  • Tommy Edman, STL (DK $4,600)
  • Enrique Hernandez, BOS (DK $3,600)

Third Base

  • Nolan Arenado, STL (DK $5,400)
  • Anthony Rendon, LAA (DK $4,300)
  • Eduardo Escobar, ARI (DK $4,000)

Shortstop

  • Xander Bogaerts, BOS (DK $5,000)
  • Carlos Correa, HOU (DK $5,300)
  • Javy Baez, CHC (DK $3,900)

Outfield

  • Christian Yelich, MIL (DK $5,700)
  • Mookie Betts, LAD (DK $5,500)
  • Aaron Judge, NYY (DK $5,300)
  • Joc Pederson, CHC (DK $4,100)
  • Cody Bellinger, LAD (DK $3,900)
  • Dylan Carlson, STL (DK, $3,500)

