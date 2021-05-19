MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Wednesday, May 19 - Main Slate Cheat Sheet

Weather

Milwaukee Brewers at Kansas City Royals: Some light rain in the forecast but the game should play without issue.

Pitchers

Jack Flaherty, STL (DK $9,700)

Flaherty has faced the Pirates once this season and was able to strike out nine over six innings in what was a successful start despite allowing three earned runs. The Pirates have the lowest team ISO against right-handed pitchers all season and although he has just a 0.95 WHIP and is averaging more than a strikeout per inning, Flaherty is still just $9,700 against one of the worst offenses in the game.

John Means, BAL (DK $9,400)

When considering Means' salary there is no logic. two starts ago he was $8,400 and threw a gem, a no-hitter against the putrid Mariners. Last start he was over 10K against the Mets and on Wednesday he's $9,400 against the Rays who have been full of strikeouts all season, specifically over the past two weeks, and has just a .141 ISO on the season against lefties.

Zach Eflin, PHI (DK $8,300)

Considering how poor the Marlins have been of late we're getting Eflin at a solid discount at home. Miami has the third-highest K rate and the lowest walk rate over the past two weeks. Eflin hasn't seen the Marlins yet this season but he's recorded at least 16 DK points in each of his last three starts which would be enough on this slate considering his salary.

Trevor Rogers, MIA (DK $9,100)

In what could be a pitcher's duel, Rogers faces Eflin and the Phillies with a sub-two ERA and 57 strikeouts in 44 innings across eight starts. The Phillies, much like the Marlins have struggled with strikeouts over the past two weeks posting a 29.1 percent K rate, the second-most over that span.

Also consider...

Corbin Burnes, MIL (DK $10,300)

Corey Kluber, NYY (DK $7,800)

Teams to Target

New York Yankees

D.J. Lemahieu - Luke Voit - Aaron Judge - Gio Ursela

St. Louis Cardinals

Tommy Edman - Dylan Carlson - Paul Goldschmidt - Nolan Arenado

Boston Red Sox

Alex Verdugo - J.D. Martinez - Xander Bogaerts - Rafael Devers

Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna, Jr. - Freddie Freeman - Marcell Ozuna - Austin Riley

Top Positional Targets

Catcher

Will Smith, LAD (DK $4,900)

Yan Gomes, WAS (DK $4,300)

Omar Narvaez, MIL (DK $3,500)

First Base

Yuli Gurriel, HOU (DK $4,900)

Matt Olson, OAK (DK $4,000)

Josh Bell, WAS (DK $3,500)

Second Base

Kolten Wong, MIL (DK $4,000)

Ozzie Albies, ATL (DK $5,400)

Gavin Lux, LAD (DK $3,300)

Third Base

Alex Bregman, HOU (DK $5,700)

Matt Chapman, OAK (DK $4,600)

Travis Shaw, MIL (DK $3,800)

Shortstop

Trea Turner, WAS (DK $6,000)

Francisco Lindor, NYM (DK $4,700)

Carlos Correa, HOU (DK $4,900)

Outfield