MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Wednesday, April 21 - Main Slate Cheat Sheet

Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox: Some light rain is expected in Boston, but the game should play through.

Pitchers

Ian Anderson, ATL (DK $8,400)

Despite the Yankees scraping across three runs en route to a victory on Tuesday, their offense is still struggling in a big way. Anderson has been up and down through his first three starts this season, with his first start against the Phillies being his best. Priced modestly at $8,400, Anderson is a very intriguing arm on a slate where pitching is not the best.

David Peterson, NYM (DK $7,100)

Much like the Yankees offense, the Cubs have struggled but even more so. Not only is their offense not producing runs or getting on base, but they're also striking out at an incredibly high rate (28.4 percent of their plate appearances) which is the third-highest in the league. Peterson is coming off a six-inning 10-strikeout performance against the Phillies, and he's a great value against the struggling Cubs.

Jake Junis, KC (DK $6,400)

Quietly Junis has tossed two very good games back to back against the Blue Jays at home and one in Cleveland against the Indians. On Wednesday, the Royals continue their series with the Rays, who have the seventh-highest strikeout rate in the league. On top of that, they have a modest .145 ISO and .297 wOBA (20th in the majors).

Also Consider...

Tyler Mahle, CIN (DK $9,500)

Teams to Target

Boston Red Sox

Enrique Hernandez - Alex Verdugo - J.D. Martinez - Xander Bogaerts

Cincinnati Reds

Jesse Winker - Joey Votto - Eugenio Suarez - Nick Senzel

New York Mets

Brandon Nimmo - Francisco Lindor - Pete Alonso - Michael Conforto

Top Positional Targets

Catcher

Salvador Perez, KC (DK $5,100)

Wilson Ramos, DET (DK $4,800)

Yasmani Grandal, CWS (DK $4,100)

First Base

Jose Abreu, CWS (DK $5,300)

Pete Alonso, NYM (DK $4,900)

Carlos Santana, KC (DK $4,300)

Second Base

Whit Merrifield, KC (DK $5,400)

Jonathan India, CIN (DK $3,900)

Marwin Gonzalez, BOS (DK $3,500) *also 1B eligible

Third Base

Jose Ramirez, CLE (DK $5,100)

Yoan Moncada, CWS (DK $4,300)

Cavan Biggio, TOR (DK $3,900)

Shortstop

Francisco Lindor, NYM (DK $4,600)

Xander Bogaerts, BOS (DK $5,500)

Eugenio Suarez, CIN (DK $5,300)

Outfield