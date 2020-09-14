MLB DFS: The Dongers Club - Monday, September 14

This is the weirdest schedule configuration for a Monday I have ever seen. DraftKings slate will lock at 4:05 p.m. today with seven games, while FanDuel locks at 7:35 p.m. with three games. And I don't blame FanDuel at all in this scenario; it's just a weird configuration of games. So this is 100% focused on DK with a three-game slate just not being of much interest to me.

The problem? Three of the seven games on DraftKings are seven-inning doubleheader games, and there's even a slight confusion on starting pitchers in a couple of them. But I think we have clarity now, and we'll track ahead.