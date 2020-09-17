MLB DFS: The Dongers Club - Thursday, Sept 17

Results, not excuses. Another bad night last night which really makes it three in a row and a rough stretch this past week and a half. As great as the first 7 weeks of the season have been I know some are looking around and going W.T.F! When they see Dylan Bundy posting a -1 and the Yankees backup catcher hitting 3 HR. Stick with the process folks, the first 7 weeks were not a fluke but we do have the challenge of MLB teams cruising into the playoffs and thus the variance is increased dramatically.

We have a short slate tonight of games, but that's common for Thursday's and no major weather issues to be concerned with. The wind is blowing out 12+ MPH in Detroit though so boost to the road Indians in my mind here -- you'll see why just them below.