MLB "Wild Card" DFS Plays: The Dongers Club - Tuesday, September 29th
srenner
Let's go, my friends. The best time of the year is here even if it is a little weird. Fall is in the air and we are ready for playoff baseball. Expanded playoffs this season which means expanded DFS too and I'll be covering any slate that has three or more games on it.
The opening Wild Card round games are best of three and played in the home teams stadium with some spots having the families of the home team in attendance.