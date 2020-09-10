SI.com
MLB DFS: The Dongers Club - Thursday, September 10

srenner

This is a heavy chalk pivot off Sonny Gray, who should be the highest SP1 if Gerrit Cole is rained out as anticipated. I will ride Paddack at home against the Giants despite them being an improved offensive club this season. Some reasons why and they have nothing to do with analytics. First off, the Cubs and Bauer were chirping so much last night that I believe the Cubs bats will come out and punish Gray for Bauers cockiness. Second off, do you trust the Reds to win again and the Giants to beat up on the Padres? Me neither. Paddack will win, and he's coming off a good start after a rough stretch, so I expect this to be his best game of the season tonight.

Let's get a little weird tonight? Fleming looks to be a middle of the road lefty who has some viability at times and, in a way, reminds me of heavier Danny Duffy. So far, he has been fairly good. Duffy will get a bad Boston lineup tonight, which shifts down into Tropicana Field, where they should be limited even further. This feels like a spot where he can finally get through six innings, and with Cole likely PPD, it opens up this pitching slate quite a bit in my mind to take some gambles.

