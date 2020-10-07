MLB DFS Plays for Wednesday, October 7th - The Dongers Club

Another home run filled exciting day yesterday as we continue to see a boost in offense and some guys are absolutely on fire. Specifically, Giancarlo Stanton, who I outlined on Monday was a must start in PETCO and that's a great reason why you should be reading this every day to pick up nuggets to continue forward. Ballpark splits matter!

Another four games today and if you want more Baseball like me, then you should root for the Athletics to win today to keep their series going into tomorrow. Let's go game by game again today to help win in DFS and in our betting plays.