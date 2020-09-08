SI.com
DFS & BETTING (PRO)
HomeBasketballBaseball+BaseballGolfHockey
Search

MLB DFS: The Dongers Club - Tuesday, September 8

This Video Is Premium Content
Premium Content is Accessible by Premium Users Only
Unlock Premium Access

srenner

What an odd slate of games today. Nine games as a bunch of new series kick-off, but there's also some double headers and early start times. I honestly don't see why we cannot just have games lock at 6:05 every night when there are the 6 PM games, but I guess there are bigger issues out there.

When I say odd slate of games, I am just less than enthusiastic about Brewers vs. Tigers, White Sox vs. Pirates, and Orioles vs. Mets. Sure, there are some good DFS plays hidden in there, but you could open up the stadiums for these games, and I doubt anyone would go.

Choose a membership to read the full story.
SI Fantasy Pro
Subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO
  • DFS and Gambling Premium for All Major Sports
  • NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAAFB, NCAABB, PGA, MMA & NASCAR
  • Vegas Best Bets, Vegas Sharps Inside Info & Line Movements
  • DFS Tools and Q&A from Real $ Winners
  • Real-Time Plays of the Day Alerts
Already a Premium Member? Click Here to Log In
Comments

Baseball+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Best Bets - Golden Knights vs Stars Game 2

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking previews Tuesday night's Stanley Cup playoff betting action, as Dallas and Vegas meet for Game 2 of their Western Conference Final series.

Roy Larking

Top Fantasy Football Streaming Plays for Week 1

SI Fantasy analyst, and FFWC Champion Frankie Taddeo takes an early look at the best streaming options for Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

Frankie Taddeo

NFL DFS Week 1: TE Report - George Kittle Overpriced For Good Reason

An in-depth NFL DFS guide to the Week 1 tight ends to target and fade when setting your daily lineups.

Shawn Childs

NBA DFS Plays for Monday, September 7th - "Droppin Dimes"

Check out the top NBA DFS plays from SI contributor Stephen Marsella, AKA "The Fantasy Bum" for Monday, September 7th

Stephen Marsella

Week 1 NFL DFS QB Report: Free Preview

https://get.si.com/sports-illustrated-fantasy-pro

Matt De Lima

NFL DFS Week 1: QB Report - Drew Brees & Tom Brady Will Put on a Show

An in-depth NFL DFS guide to the Week 1 quarterbacks to target and fade when setting your daily lineups.

Shawn Childs

MLB DFS: The Dongers Club - Monday, September 7

MLB DFS plays for DraftKings and FanDuel from Stephen Renner

srenner

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Best Bets: Monday, September 7

Eastern Conference Final action in the Stanley Cup Playoffs begins today as the New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning meet in Game 1. SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking previews the action with his best bets.

Roy Larking

2020 Kentucky Derby Betting Breakdown and Best Bets

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo handicaps this weekend's 146th running of the Kentucky Derby from Churchill Downs and predicts whether Tiz The Law can make history on Saturday.

Frankie Taddeo

by

StatsGuru

Fantasy NASCAR: Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Quick Picks

Fantasy NASCAR expert Brian Polking helps you set your lineups for the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington.

Brian Polking