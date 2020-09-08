What an odd slate of games today. Nine games as a bunch of new series kick-off, but there's also some double headers and early start times. I honestly don't see why we cannot just have games lock at 6:05 every night when there are the 6 PM games, but I guess there are bigger issues out there.

When I say odd slate of games, I am just less than enthusiastic about Brewers vs. Tigers, White Sox vs. Pirates, and Orioles vs. Mets. Sure, there are some good DFS plays hidden in there, but you could open up the stadiums for these games, and I doubt anyone would go.