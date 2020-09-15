Welcome to the Tuesday, September 15th edition of The Dongers Club. That sweet, sweet smell in the air is the smell of site synchronicity as we have a nice 12-game slate. The weekend of NFL and college football action was nice and all, but having the final two weeks of the MLB regular season without a ton of noise tonight is very refreshing.

And then, we notice this slate features a visiting AL team that hit lots of home runs going into Coors, two mediocre offenses entering a divisional opponents' ballpark against a pitcher they should beat up, and the EPIC battle of who gives up more home runs in the first inning tonight: Madison Bumgarner or Juliooooo Teheran. If you aren't excited for tonight's slate then I am greatly disappointed in you my friends.