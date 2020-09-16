MLB DFS:  The Dongers Club - Wednesday, September 16

Welcome to the premium Dongers Club. You are getting my best, but last night was not my best by any stretch of the imagination. What a trainwreck that was across the board.

Cole is in rhythm right now and will get a ton of strikeouts against Toronto. He has had two good starts in a row against the Orioles, and while Toronto has a better lineup than Baltimore, they also strike out at a much higher rate, which is reason enough to trust Cole for a fantastic start. The Yankees need to win, so he will go seven innings.