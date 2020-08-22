Dongers Club - Sat, Aug 22

Last night kicked off like it was going to be another high scoring DFS night for everyone but then our horses ended up pushing ahead into the lead. I haven't heard from a single person who wasn't cashing last night and in many cases folks were going extremely high. Especially those who were using the proper contest selection with their tournaments and raking in 10x to first prizes.

Today is a decent Saturday slate as MLB only has a few early games scheduled and one of which includes a Nationals-Marlins double header so cross off your ability to play Max Scherzer and his 7 inning no hitter today. Sorry. Everything locks tonight at 7:05 and we have synchronicity as both sites have the exact same 10 games. But only one of them has Lord Ryan Mountcastle for the Orioles (c'mon FanDuel, fix your player pool!)