Find out more about SI Fantasy Pro, and how you can get FULL ACCESS to the SI Gambling and Fantasy team's best bets and DFS picks for every sport.

It's Fantasy Football Week at SI and around the country, America's favorite hobby is back and we have you covered, check out my fantasy football podcast with Michael Fabiano and Dr. Roto, and sign up for a league at playffwc.com.

The Indiana Pacers could be leaving the bubble and starting their offseason if they don't get a win today. Meanwhile, the Miami Heat have been great this series, but I don't see them sweeping the Pacers. As for the Milwaukee Bucks, they are now rolling after a brutal Game 1 loss. They should take a commanding 3-1 lead over the Orlando Magic today. Stephen Marsella has your DFS plays for today at SI Fantasy Pro, but I do have some additional wagers to go along with my best bets.

NBA Best Bets for Monday, August 24

Houston Rockets vs Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder came into the season with very little expectations, Billy Donovan did a hell of a job coaching this team all the way up to the 5-seed in the Western Conference. Unfortunately for the Thunder, the Rockets are just better. In-Game 3 of the series, the Rockets shot 30% from three. The Thunder had four players score 20 or more points and still needed overtime to win. Oklahoma City has played the Rockets tough this season but Houston always seem to just have enough, and I think that will be the case today.

Russell Westbrook is improving but is not ready to return for the Rockets just yet. This game opened up with Houston as a 3.5 favorite, but that shifted down to 2.5 even with the majority of those wagers backing the Rockets, so big money may have come in on OKC. The Thunder will be a tough out, but I have the Rockets taking a 3-1 series lead today, I'm willing to lay the 2.5 but if the moneyline is -155 or better that is also a more appealing bet to me.

The Play: Rockets -2.5 AND Rockets Moneyline -134

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers were a trendy pick coming into this series and even more so after their Game 1 victory. Damian Lillard has wowed us during this NBA restart, but when the Lakers focus and play their brand of basketball, it makes it very tough for the Blazers to compete. This game opened up with the Lakers as -7.5 point favorites. Spread betting is evenly split on this game at most sportsbooks, but there is sharp action coming in on Portland. 7.5 points is a high number for a team as talented as the Trail Blazers, but I think the Lakers will have an emotional edge today.

Yesterday would have been Kobe Bryant's 42nd birthday. Lakers Insider Mellissa Rohlin brings us this quote from J.R. Smith:

"His name comes up every single day," Smith said in a videoconference call Sunday. "We chant his name after every break, after every huddle. We always speak of his memory. We speak of his mindset, how we can attach that to our team as individuals to collectively come together for this one common goal that we’re all trying to strive to get."

I like the Lakers to push the Trail Blazers to the brink of elimination tonight.

The Play: Lakers -7

Want to Parlay?

A parlay of both Rockets -2.5 (-110) and Lakers -7 (-110) comes in at +265. A $10 bet would cash out $36.48 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Additional Bets via DraftKings Sportsbook

T.J. Warren OVER 1.5 made threes: -110

LeBron James to Triple Double: +175

Orlando Magic Total Points Under 105.5: -107

LaMelo Ball to be #1 Draft Pick: +280