We only have two games on the NBA slate for today. The Denver Nuggets time in the bubble will come to an end today if they don't stop a three-game losing streak against the Utah Jazz. Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers will play in what is sure to be a highly entertaining Game 5. Dallas evened the series at 2-2 after Luka Doncic delivered the overtime dagger over the Clippers in Game 4.

Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have been my achilles heel throughout the first round of the playoffs. I'm backing them again today and after three straight losses, I can understand if you think I'm a crazy person.

I don't think the Jazz can win four consecutive games vs the Nuggets. I very well may be wrong, but I will go down on the side of the sharp money. During halftime of Game 4, I live bet the Nuggets moneyline. My thought process was that Donovan Mitchell could not keep playing this well. I told myself there is no way he can continue to shoot over 50% from three and consequently, Mitchell finished game four with 57 points.

Jordan Clarkson has become another scoring option for the Jazz and makes them a dangerous team moving forward. He is also shooting 50% from the field this series. The Denver Nuggets are a 3.5 point underdog tonight, and early offshore numbers show heavy sharp betting on the Nuggets. I'm taking the 3.5 with Denver, hoping this is the night Mitchell cools off.

The Play: Nuggets +3.5

Editor's Note... the line has since shifted to Nuggets +2.5

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers

I hate to be a prisoner of the moment, but Sunday's game between these two teams was an instant NBA Playoff Classic. Luka Doncic was remarkable, and even against BOTH Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, he was the best player on the court.

Tonight's game will be must-watch TV as viewers wonder if Luka can wow us again. More than half on the spread bets are backing the Mavericks, and that is to be expected. Nationally televised games always attract spread bets to teams with superstar players and there is no bigger television star in the league than Doncic right now.

Kristaps Porzingis will be a game-time decision, and he gives Dallas another scoring weapon to help Doncic. I'm backing the Clippers because Doc Rivers' bunch rarely loses back-to-back games. In fact, they have only done it three times all season. I'm also going to put a wager on Luka Doncic to record a triple-double.

The Play: Clippers -6.5

Editor's Note: The line has since shifted to Clippers -7.

Want to Parlay?

At the moment, a $10 parlay bet of Nuggets +2.5 and Clippers -7 would result in +253 odds and would pay out $35.33