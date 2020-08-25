SI.com
DFS & BETTING (PRO)
HomeBasketballBaseballGolfHockeyMMA+
Search

NBA Best Bets for Tuesday, August 25th - Nuggets Need a Win to Stay Alive

Corey Parson

We only have two games on the NBA slate for today. The Denver Nuggets time in the bubble will come to an end today if they don't stop a three-game losing streak against the Utah Jazz. Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers will play in what is sure to be a highly entertaining Game 5. Dallas evened the series at 2-2 after Luka Doncic delivered the overtime dagger over the Clippers in Game 4.

Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have been my achilles heel throughout the first round of the playoffs. I'm backing them again today and after three straight losses, I can understand if you think I'm a crazy person. 

I don't think the Jazz can win four consecutive games vs the Nuggets. I very well may be wrong, but I will go down on the side of the sharp money. During halftime of Game 4, I live bet the Nuggets moneyline. My thought process was that Donovan Mitchell could not keep playing this well. I told myself there is no way he can continue to shoot over 50% from three and consequently, Mitchell finished game four with 57 points. 

Jordan Clarkson has become another scoring option for the Jazz and makes them a dangerous team moving forward. He is also shooting 50% from the field this series. The Denver Nuggets are a 3.5 point underdog tonight, and early offshore numbers show heavy sharp betting on the Nuggets. I'm taking the 3.5 with Denver, hoping this is the night Mitchell cools off.

The Play: Nuggets +3.5

Editor's Note... the line has since shifted to Nuggets +2.5

IMG_3014
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers

I hate to be a prisoner of the moment, but Sunday's game between these two teams was an instant NBA Playoff Classic. Luka Doncic was remarkable, and even against BOTH Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, he was the best player on the court. 

Tonight's game will be must-watch TV as viewers wonder if Luka can wow us again. More than half on the spread bets are backing the Mavericks, and that is to be expected. Nationally televised games always attract spread bets to teams with superstar players and there is no bigger television star in the league than Doncic right now. 

Kristaps Porzingis will be a game-time decision, and he gives Dallas another scoring weapon to help Doncic. I'm backing the Clippers because Doc Rivers' bunch rarely loses back-to-back games. In fact, they have only done it three times all season. I'm also going to put a wager on Luka Doncic to record a triple-double. 

The Play: Clippers -6.5

Editor's Note: The line has since shifted to Clippers -7.

IMG_3015

Want to Parlay?

At the moment, a $10 parlay bet of Nuggets +2.5 and Clippers -7 would result in +253 odds and would pay out $35.33

IMG_3016
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NHL Stanley Cup Playoff Best Bets - Tuesday, August 25

SI NHL Gambling analyst Roy Larking goes through the primetime matchups for Tuesday, August 25th and breaks down his best bets for Bruins vs Lightning, as well as Canucks vs Golden Knights.

Roy Larking

2020 PGA BMW Championship Preview & Opening Odds

The PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs head to Illinois for the BMW Championship this week. SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo takes an initial look at the field along with the opening odds.

Frankie Taddeo

NHL Stanley Cup Playoff Best Bets - Monday, August 24th

SI NHL Gambling analyst Roy Larking goes through the primetime matchups for Monday, August 24th and breaks down his best bets for Islanders vs Flyers, as well as Stars vs Avalanche.

Roy Larking

MLB DFS Plays: Monday, August 24th - The Dongers Club

SI Fantasy analyst Stephen Renner provides his daily MLB DFS breakdown for Monday's seven-game slate on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Steve Renner

NBA Best Bets, Odds, Props & Predictions - Monday, August 24th

SI NBA Gambling expert Corey Parson, AKA "The Fantasy Exec" runs through his top playoff bets of the day for Monday, August 24th.

Corey Parson

NBA DFS Plays, Values for DraftKings and FanDuel - Monday, August 24th

Check out the top NBA DFS plays from SI contributor Stephen Marsella, AKA "The Fantasy Bum" for Monday, August 24th.

Stephen Marsella

NBA Top DFS Plays - Sunday, August 23rd

Check out the top NBA DFS plays from SI contributor Stephen Marsella, AKA "The Fantasy Bum" for Sunday, August 23rd.

Stephen Marsella

MLB DFS Plays for Sunday, August 23rd - The Dongers Club

Today's edition of "The Dongers Club" looks to find a way through this mess of a Sunday MLB slate.

Steve Renner

NBA Top DFS Plays - Saturday, August 22nd

Check out today's top NBA DFS plays from insider Stephen Marsella, AKA "The Fantasy Bum."

Stephen Marsella

by

Scott Atkins

UFC Fight Night: Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

A bantamweight bout between Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar headlines the UFC Fight Night main card. MMA expert Casey Olson runs down your best bets & DFS plays.

Casey Olson

by

Y2CASEY