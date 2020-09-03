NBA Best Bets: Thursday, September 3 - Celtics Pushing For 3-0 Advantage

If you have not been watching the NBA for the past two nights, you have missed some great games. Hopefully, we get a chance to experience more Game 7s. Those Game 7s look like they will have to be in the Western Conference. The top two teams in the Eastern Conference are both down 0-2, and I don't see things getting better for them.

Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics: Celtics +1

I was very high on the Raptors coming in the playoffs. I felt they had a chance to repeat. Toronto was playing very well, but they can't figure out a way to beat Boston. The Celtics are 5-1 vs. the Raptors this season. At some point, you have to admit that the Celtics have the Raptors' number.

Raptors insider Aaron Rose has identified one of the problems that Toronto is dealing with: "Through two games, the Celtics have turned the ball over 39 times, but only 20 of those have been live-ball turnovers, meaning the Raptors can't even take advantage of 51% of those turnovers by playing in transition."

Not scoring in transition is an issue for Toronto.

Another problem is the poor play of Pascal Siakam. Through the first two games of the series, Siakam is shooting 34-percent from the field; that's not going to cut it for the Raptors. I like the Celtics to pull out a third straight victory over the defending champs.

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers: Nuggets +8.5

I know the Clippers are a favorite to leave the bubble as NBA champs, but this Game 1 number feels a bit high. The Nuggets bring a three-game winning streak into tonight's contest vs. the Clippers. Denver is in a groove right now.

Clippers' insider Farbod Esnaashari brings us this quote from Kawhi Leonard: "Got a great center in Jokic, Murray as well at the point guard spot," Leonard said. "Both leading that unit. They play together. They've been together for a while. Just the chemistry, their will to win."

The Nuggets will to win has been on full display. They pulled themselves out of a 3-1 hole to come back and eliminate the Utah Jazz. This game opened up with the Clippers as a nine-point favorite. A significant amount of sharp money hit this line in favor of the Clippers, and my guess is people expect a well-rested Clippers team to overwhelm a Nuggets team that has to be gassed. I look at it differently.

I'm going to take a Nuggets team that is in a groove. An 8.5-point spread for a Western Conference semi-final game is huge, and I will also sprinkle a little on the money line.