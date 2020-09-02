NBA Best Bets: Wednesday, September 2nd - Winner Takes All in Rockets vs Thunder

Our guy Corey Parson, AKA "The Fantasy Exec" has been holding it down for our NBA Best Bets for the last several weeks. But even the best in the business are allowed a day off, so I'll do my best to stay hot.

In the meantime, I'm excited to announce that we'll have a new SI Gambling Podcast to go along with the SI Fantasy Podcast that you can find below. Myself, "The Fantasy Exec" and the always sharp Frankie Taddeo will be going through key matchups of the day in sports betting, discussing the sharp movement, and of course, some plays as well.

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks - 6:30pm ET

Jimmy Butler was the best player on the court in Game 1 as the Heat took out the Bucks 115-104. Butler dropped 40 points and shot 65% from the floor against one of the best defenses in the game. He was a man on a mission, silencing anyone who may have thought the Heat would come out rusty after sweeping the Pacers in the bubble.

As for Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokoumpo should bounce back, especially after a rough day at the free-throw line. He played almost 37 minutes in Game 1 which was near a season high, and Mike Budenholzer may keep him in a little longer as part of his rotation. The Bucks are also one of the best first quarter scoring teams in the NBA (fourth in the league).

The Bucks' inconsistencies in the bubble have actually dropped them in the latest SI Power Rankings for the NBA Playoffs.

As for the play, I like Milwaukee to even up the series, but I worry a little bit about getting on the Bucks too late. The line opened up at -4 at DraftKings Sportsbook and has since been bet up to -5.5.

Instead, I'll focus in on the first quarter where I expect Milwaukee to be completely focused and ready to quiet a lot of the doubters that have started to hype up the Heat as a legitimate Eastern Conference contender after just one game. Make no mistake, Jimmy Butler is a bad bad man and he won't go away quietly, but there's too much talent on the Bucks side to come out flat for the second straight game.

The Play: Bucks 1st Quarter -2 (-110)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets - 9:30pm ET

What an exceptional series this has been!

While I'm tempted to take the Rockets purely based off talent discrepancy, I have to give credit to the Thunder for constantly hanging around and making this a full-blown series. Via NBA Advanced Stats, Paul lead all players in "clutch scoring" during the regular season and has kept it going int he postseason, scoring 18 points in 15 "clutch minutes."

These games have gone one of two ways.

1) Houston blows out OKC or wins comfortably. In their three wins, they've won by 15, 13, and 34.

2) Oklahoma city wins in a close battle by not making the big mistake late. In OKC's three wins (all covering the spread by the way,) they've won by 12, 3 and 4 points.

I'm of the belief that Game 7 will be low scoring and slow-paced with lots of trips to the free-throw line; and that falls into the trend of where the Thunder have won in this series. I'll back the Thunder plus the points tonight.

The Play: Thunder +5.5 (-110)

Favorite Prop Bet(s)

- Chris Paul OVER 6.5 assists (+122)

- P.J. Tucker OVER 6.5 rebounds (-107)