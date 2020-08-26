SI.com
NBA Best Bets for Wednesday, August 26th - Rockets Won't Lose Three in a Row

Corey Parson

The Orlando Magic and the Portland Trail Blazers will be exiting the NBA bubble today. Damian Lillard was a joy to watch; he was brilliant in the seeding round then he willed the Blazers to the playoffs. Lillard will not be playing for the Blazers tonight due to a knee sprain.

The second round of the playoffs is approaching, so is Fantasy Football season, we got you covered for both.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets

Oklahoma City is a very tough team. That was a gritty win they pulled off in Game 4. I'm surprised Chris Paul was not mentioned amongst MVP candidates. He along with his teammates are making the Rockets very uncomfortable. Then again, you can also say that the Rockets are making things tougher than they need to be. I understand the analytics behind shooting 58 threes, but when you can't hit them down the stretch and blow big leads, it doesn't look very smart. Dennis Schroder has played out of his mind in the past two games for the Thunder, putting up 29 and 30 points in Games 3 & 4. The Rockets are a more talented team, and they have the best player on the court. They will use the free throw line to their advantage to win Game 5. I like the Rockets to push the Thunder to the brink of elimination tonight.

The Play: Rockets -3.5

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers woke up after their Game 1 loss to the feisty Trail Blazers. All the hot takes saying the Trail Blazers would eliminate the Lakers have gone cold. Tonight the Lakers will send the Blazers into the offseason. The series has not been close, and now the Trail Blazers will have to face the Lakers in an elimination game without Damian Lillard. Good luck with that! I don't mind laying 13.5 with the Lakers, but that back door Blazers cover could be in play. The NBA is known for bad beats late in blowouts, so I would rather lay the 8 in the first half and not worry about late-game shenanigans.

The Play: Lakers 1st Half -8

Additional Bets: Series Winner

Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics: Toronto Raptors -152

I think Boston will win Game 1, so you may get better odds on the Raptors after the first game. This will be a fun series, but the defending champs will come out on top.

Series Winner Parlay

Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets -105 

