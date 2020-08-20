Let me start off by saying the following... Never again will I put one single dollar on the Philadelphia 76ers. They are now dead to me at least for the first round.

Now that we have that out of the way, let's get to today's action. The Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angels Lakers need to get a win today to even up their playoff series. The Bucks don't look like the team they were back in March, and Lakers head coach Frank Vogel needs to increase the minutes of guys like Dion Waiters and J.R. Smith. Also, Russell Westbrook will be out again today for the Houston Rockets. With a rough start to the playoffs after a strong regular season, today's slate will be focused on backing smart money.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets

The Thunder did not play well in their series-opening 15-point loss to the Houston Rockets, and they can't afford to lose another game with Russell Westbrook sidelined. Oklahoma City has to do their part to win his game but luckily for them, they have the backing of the sharp money bettors today. This game opened up with the Rockets as a two-point favorite, and according to numberFire, over 70% of the spread bets are backing the Rockets. This line has not moved, which likely signals that sharp money has come in on the Thunder. The Rockets shot 48% from the field in game one, and if the Thunder can tighten up on defense they should be able to pull out a gritty victory.

The Play: Thunder +2

Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers game one loss has "apparently erased everything LeBron James has done over his 17-year NBA career." LeBron put up one of the great postseason stat lines in game one, yet many talking heads said LeBron doesn't have it anymore. It's silly to even mention that stuff so let's move past it.

Frank Vogel needs to look over to his bench and put Dion Waiters and J.R. Smith in the game. Danny Green, the three-point specialist was 1-8 from behind the arc in Game 1 and he has to do better.

Lakers Insider Melissa Rohlin brings us his quote from Head Coach Frank Vogel.

"As a one-seed and the team with the best record in the West, I have confidence in the lineup that we have," Vogel said. "But, you know, we’ll continue to evaluate all of that stuff game-to-game, just like we would in any playoff series."

Vogel needs to change up his rotations and maybe good things will follow. The Lakers opened up this game at -4.5, but the public has turned their backs on Los Angeles and are backing the Trail Blazers. According to numberFire, over 60% of spread bets at FanDuel Sportsbooks are on the Blazers, yet the spread moved from -4.5 to -6.5. Reverse steam can certainly burn bettors, but I'm going with the sharp side and backing Los Angeles.

The Play: Lakers -6.5

Thursday NBA DFS Plays

* For DFS today we will focus on the slate that features the two late games beginning at 6 pm eastern time.

PF Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

DraftKings: $11,300

FanDuel: $11,300

Giannis and Damian Lillard are clearly the top two plays on the two-game late slate. You may be able to get both on your lineup, but if I had to choose one I will go with Antetokounmpo.

SF Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

DraftKings: $7,200

FanDuel: $7,000

Middleton has to play better basketball for the Bucks to get rolling. He has shown the ability to bounce back after poor games in the past. The Bucks should dominate today, I can see a 45 plus fantasy point out for Middleton.

SG/SF Gray Trent Jr, Portland Trail Blazers

DraftKings: $4,800

FanDuel: $4,200

Trent Jr. is coming off a pair of poor outings. He isn't shooting the ball well the past couple of games and we've seen his price drop. Now is a good time to bank on a performance that should at least exceed fantasy value.

SF/PF Carmelo Anthony, Portland Trail Blazers

DraftKings: $5,900

FanDuel: $5,500

Carmelo has been putting in work since the season resumed, but his price in DFS has basically stayed the same. He has scored 30 or more fantasy points in 6 out of the 10 games the Trail Blazers have played in.