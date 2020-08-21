NBA Best Bets & DFS Plays: Friday, August 21st

We've got four more critical games are on the NBA playoff slate. As for today, I've got my eyes on the mid-afternoon and early evening matchups for today's best bets.

Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets

Surprisingly, this has been my favorite first-round series, The Nuggets have good young talent on their team, and the Jazz get Mike Conley back. Donovan Mitchell has been on fire for Utah. He scored 57 points in the Game 1 loss, and he added another 30 points in Game 2 which Utah won convincingly.

Through the first two games of the series, Mitchell is shooting 64% from the field and 54% from three. During the regular season Mitchell shot 43% from the field and 35% from beyond the arc. If the playoff numbers regress to the norm, Utah is going to be in trouble. Public bettors are backing the Nuggets in this game, and sharp money has come in on the Jazz. The Nuggets bench was outscored 45-30 in Game 2, but I think the Nuggets bench will be key to them getting the victory today.

The Play: Nuggets -1

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks were very impressive in their game two victory over the Clippers, Luka Doncic only played 28 minutes but the Mavericks picked up the slack as a team to get the win. The Clippers will win today's game and I don't think it will be close, Doc Rivers crew always responds after a loss, during the regular season the Clippers only lost back to back games twice, I don't see this veteran team picking up that habit now vs a Mavericks team that they are clearly better than. I like the Clippers to roll tonight.

The Play: Clippers -5

NBA DFS Plays for Friday, August 21

Subscribe to SI Fantasy Plus, for premium DFS content and Fantasy Football rankings.

PG/SF Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

DraftKings: $10,800

FanDuel: $10,500

Luka is my top play on the late slate, Joel Embiid is more of a bargain but I can see the 76ers rolling over and playing dead again tonight.

SF Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers

DraftKings: $8,300

FanDuel: $7,900

George is coming off a poor performance in Game 2. One thing we know about NBA players they take bad games personally. I can see a 50-point fantasy night for George.

SF/PF Marcus Morris, Los Angeles Clippers

DraftKings: $5,000

FanDuel: $5,100

The Mavericks do not seem to have an answer for Morris. He has posted back-to-back 30-plus point fantasy games against them. Morris may be the best bargain on the late slate.

PG/SG Lou Williams, Los Angeles Clippers

DraftKings: $5,600

FanDuel: $5,600

Bucket master Lou Williams is coming off his best game since the season restarted, going for 39 fantasy points in Game 2 of the series. He should have his way again tonight vs the Mavericks backcourt defense.