NBA Playoffs Best Bets: Monday, August 31st - Can Thunder Hold Off Elimination in Game 6?

Corey Parson

We only two games on the NBA schedule today, but we do get Game 1 of what should be a very fun series Eastern Conference semi-finals between the 4-seed Miami Heat and top-seed Milwaukee Bucks, The Houston Rockets have pushed the Oklahoma City Thunder to the brink of elimination, and if Houston can get the Game 6 victory, they will turn their sights to the No. 1 seed: the Los Angeles Lakers.

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks - 6:30pm ET

The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks meet this evening in the bubble for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semi-final matchup. Miami has played well vs the Bucks this season, beating them twice in the regular season and losing to them in the seeding round. PG Eric Bledsoe is questionable for the Bucks with a hamstring injury, and the Heat should have their full roster. 

One of my favorite betting methods is to fade trendy underdogs, and that's exactly the case for Game 1 of this series. The Heat were very impressive in their sweep of the Indiana Pacers, but things will be considerably tougher vs the top seed in the NBA. 

This game opened up with the Heat as a 5.5 point underdog, and according to several books, Miami is getting over 60% of the spread bets with over 70% of the money coming in on the Heat. Public and sharp bettors are both fading the Bucks in this first game of the Eastern Conference semi-finals. Whenever I see heavy betting like this on an underdog with no line movement, I'm inclined to go the other way. Miami will be a tough out but Milwaukee will win and cover.

The Play: Bucks -5.5

Houston Rockets vs Oklahoma City Thunder - 9:00pm ET

Unlike the Eastern Conference game, the favorite Rockets are attracting the majority of bets and money in this contest. The Thunder are a very tough team and they have shown that all year long despite re-hauling their franchise last summer. But when it's all said and done, the Rockets are simply a better team. 

Oklahoma City needs everything to go right for them to win this game, while the Rockets can just out-talent the Thunder. OKC will hang around this game; they will not quit with their backs against the wall. I like the Rockets to win the game and advance in the playoffs. but I think the Thunder will cover the 5.5 points. Hopefully that number jumps to 6.5 by tipoff. 

The Play: Thunder +5.5 (bet down to 5)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Want to Parlay?

Parlaying Bucks -5.5 and Thunder +5 would pay out at +274 odds. Therefore, a $50 bet would pay out $187.21

Basketball

