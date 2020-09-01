You're heard the expression... the two most exciting words in all of sports is "Game 7," and the NBA is giving us two of them this week!

Tonight, the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz play the seventh and deciding game of their first-round playoff series, with the winner advancing to take on the Los Angeles Clippers. In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics look to take a 2-0 lead over the defending champion Toronto Raptors.

Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors - 5:30pm ET

What a difference one game can make. After beating the Raptors in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference playoff series, the Celtics now have better championship odds than the Raptors.

Boston was dominant in Game 1 showing how good they can be when they are on their game. The Celtics have the best player on the court in this series in Jayson Tatum. While that is critical in the playoffs, Toronto is a deeper and better team.

For whatever reason, Toronto has struggled with the Celtics. Including the playoffs, Toronto is 1-4 vs the Celtics on the season. A few losses were lopsided, leaving many to believe that the Celtics simply have the Raptors number. I would not be so fast to go down that path.

This game opened up with the Raptors as a one-point favorite, and the majority of bettors are backing the Raptors. According to multiple sportsbooks, the majority of money is on the Celtics. The defending champs know that they cannot fall into a 2-0 whole versus Boston, so this is the most important game of the Raptors' season. I'm sure NBA Coach of the Year Nick Nurse will have them ready and will cover in the process.

The Play: Raptors -1.5

Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets - 8:30pm ET

It a shame that this series has to come to an end. It has been fun to watch these two teams go at it. Donovan Mitchell and Jamal Murray are both playing at an elite level as they try to will their teams to the Western Conference semi-finals.

This will be the Nuggets third straight playoff series that has gone to a seventh and final game. Last season, they beat the San Antonio Spurs in seven, then lost to the Portland Trail Blazers. These Northwestern Division rivals have met nine times this season including the playoffs; with Denver winning six times.

Mitchell and Murray will both get their numbers, but this game will come down to the play of three players: Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson for Utah, and Michael Porter Jr. for Denver. I think this game goes to overtime with the Jazz hanging on to get the win and advance. I would also bet the over on both Mitchell and Murray's scoring prop. Right know on DraftKings Sportsbook, Mitchell's prop number is set at 33.5 while Murray's is set at 30.5

The Play: Jazz Moneyline (-109)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Want to Parlay?

A two-team parlay bet on Raptors (-1.5) and Jazz moneyline (-109) would bring back odds of +267. Therefore, a $20 bet would payout $73.34 at DraftKings Sportsbook.