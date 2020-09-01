SI.com
DFS & BETTING (PRO)
HomeBasketballBaseballGolfHockeyMMA+
Search

NBA Best Bets: Tuesday, September 1st, 2020 - Nuggets vs Jazz Loser Leaves the Bubble

Corey Parson

You're heard the expression... the two most exciting words in all of sports is "Game 7," and the NBA is giving us two of them this week! 

Tonight, the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz play the seventh and deciding game of their first-round playoff series, with the winner advancing to take on the Los Angeles Clippers. In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics look to take a 2-0 lead over the defending champion Toronto Raptors.

Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors - 5:30pm ET

What a difference one game can make. After beating the Raptors in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference playoff series, the Celtics now have better championship odds than the Raptors. 

Boston was dominant in Game 1 showing how good they can be when they are on their game. The Celtics have the best player on the court in this series in Jayson Tatum. While that is critical in the playoffs, Toronto is a deeper and better team.

For whatever reason, Toronto has struggled with the Celtics. Including the playoffs, Toronto is 1-4 vs the Celtics on the season. A few losses were lopsided, leaving many to believe that the Celtics simply have the Raptors number. I would not be so fast to go down that path. 

This game opened up with the Raptors as a one-point favorite, and the majority of bettors are backing the Raptors. According to multiple sportsbooks, the majority of money is on the Celtics. The defending champs know that they cannot fall into a 2-0 whole versus Boston, so this is the most important game of the Raptors' season. I'm sure NBA Coach of the Year Nick Nurse will have them ready and will cover in the process.

The Play: Raptors -1.5

Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets - 8:30pm ET

It a shame that this series has to come to an end. It has been fun to watch these two teams go at it. Donovan Mitchell and Jamal Murray are both playing at an elite level as they try to will their teams to the Western Conference semi-finals. 

This will be the Nuggets third straight playoff series that has gone to a seventh and final game. Last season, they beat the San Antonio Spurs in seven, then lost to the Portland Trail Blazers. These Northwestern Division rivals have met nine times this season including the playoffs; with Denver winning six times. 

Mitchell and Murray will both get their numbers, but this game will come down to the play of three players: Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson for Utah, and Michael Porter Jr. for Denver. I think this game goes to overtime with the Jazz hanging on to get the win and advance. I would also bet the over on both Mitchell and Murray's scoring prop. Right know on DraftKings Sportsbook, Mitchell's prop number is set at 33.5 while Murray's is set at 30.5 

The Play: Jazz Moneyline (-109)

IMG_3054
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Want to Parlay?

A two-team parlay bet on Raptors (-1.5) and Jazz moneyline (-109) would bring back odds of +267. Therefore, a $20 bet would payout $73.34 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

IMG_3053
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NHL Best Bets for Tuesday, September 1st - Flyers and Canucks Face Elimination

New York and Vegas can eliminate Philadelphia and Vancouver during semifinal doubleheader action tonight. SI gambling analyst Roy Larking breaks down the playoff action for Tuesday, September 1, 2020 and reveals his best bets..

Roy Larking

Frank Taddeo

NBA DFS: “Droppin Dimes” for Tuesday, September 1st

NBA DFS Plays, Values for DraftKings and FanDuel - Tuesday, September 1st

Stephen Marsella

2020 Kentucky Derby: Post Positions and Opening Odds

Tiz The Law draws post No. 17 and is the prohibitive 3/5 favorite in the 146th Run For Roses.

Frankie Taddeo

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Best Bets for Monday, August 31st

Tampa Bay and Dallas can eliminate the Bruins and Avalanche as the Lightning and Stars own 3-1 series leads. SI Gambling insider Roy Larking breaks down his best bets for both games.

Roy Larking

Roy Larking

MLB DFS: Dongers Club for Monday, August 31

MLB DFS for DraftKings, FanDuel and all your home run calls for Monday, August 31st.

srenner

2020 PGA Tour Championship Betting Preview and Early Odds

The PGA Tour heads to Atlanta for the Tour Championship for the final week of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo takes an initial look at the field along with the opening odds.

Frankie Taddeo

NBA DFS: Droppin Dimes for Monday, August 31

Check out the top NBA DFS plays from SI contributor Stephen Marsella for Monday, August 31st

Stephen Marsella

NBA Playoffs Best Bets: Monday, August 31st

SI NBA Gambling Insider Corey Parson runs through tonight's two-game NBA playoff slate with Miami vs Milwaukee, and OKC vs Houston from the bubble in Orlando.

Corey Parson

NBA DFS: Droppin Dimes for Sunday, August 30

Check out the top NBA DFS plays from SI contributor Stephen Marsella for Sunday, August 30th

Stephen Marsella

MLB DFS: The Dongers Club - Sunday, August 30th

Pick up your favorite meal and put together some Sunday afternoon MLB DFS lineups with Steve Renner as he walks through all the home runs that will be hit to win money today.

srenner