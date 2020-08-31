NBA DFS: Droppin Dimes for Monday, August 31

We are looking at a two-game slate starting at 6:30 PM EST. The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder are still battling it out to see which team heads into the second round. The second game is the start of a new series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat. This is a nice pace-up spot for the Heat, and they have a few value plays worth considering tonight.

Two pay up spots on the slate with Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden. I rank Antetokounmpo slightly ahead of Harden tonight.



Here are my favorite players to target. These players are not the obvious ones today with Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Jimmy Butler, and a few more. Use these players along with one or two studs, players to target, and a few value plays.

Players to Target

Bam Adebayo-Miami Heat ($7,700 DK/$8,000 FD)

When you look at Adebayo over the first series, he played well in three of the four games hitting 40 FPs or more. Along with his solid play, Adebayo played 32 or more minutes in all four games plus double-digit rebounds and five or more assists in three of those four games as well. I like Adebayo tonight for the same reason I played Vucevic the whole series against the Bucks. They run at a faster pace, and Brook Lopez will not be able to handle a physical big man. Expecting a big game from him tonight as the Bucks have not done well in the bubble against opposing centers.

Robert Covington-Houston Rockets ($5,800 DK/$5,600 FD)

Over the first two games, Covington did not play many minutes, nor did he produce much on the fantasy side. During the last two games, he played 31 or more minutes and put up two solid performances with one exceeding 42 fantasy points. Shot attempts are over ten in each of those games as well. Good time to ride him while his price has dropped a bit.

Eric Bledsoe is listed as questionable. He is my favorite point guard if he goes tonight. If not, consider George Hill and Pat Connaughton.

Top Value Play

Andre Iguodala- Miami Heat ($3,500 DK/$4,200 FD)

Iguodala played 24 or more minutes in all four of the first-round games. When looking at his box score, nothing stands out other than the last game where he put up 25 fantasy points, which was mostly due to the four steals. This game is a fast-paced game where he will be needed to play for his defense and experience against a tough Bucks team. I expect him to be a bit more aggressive tonight and take a few more shots, get a few more rebounds, and the defensive stats will be there as well.

Other Value Plays

Duncan Robinson takes a lot of three-point attempts. The Bucks allow a lot of three-point attempts.