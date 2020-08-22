The first round of the playoffs continue with the second set of games. We have four games today starting at 1pm EST. The Houston Rockets and Miami Heat both have 2-0 leads on the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers. The other two games Lakers/Blazers and Bucks/Magic are tied at one a piece.

Player salaries are creeping up on most players, making it a bit more difficult to find value. Listed below in this article will be my favorite plays at each position with a detailed reason why I chose them, along with a few options to help you build a lineup.

The Magic (+6.5) and Thunder (+5) get the largest bump in pace. Pace is a metric used in basketball to indicate how many possessions a team has per game. It shows how fast or slow a team might run. An increase in pace can result in an increase in upside of a player.

POINT GUARDS

Eric Bledsoe (PG Milwaukee Bucks)

During the regular season, Bledsoe was a consistent source of fantasy production averaging around 30 FPs a game. His minutes have been a bit limited in the playoffs so far, which has limited some of his upside. His last game he came out on fire and started well but the game got out of hand and limited his production. This game should be closer and he should see a few extra minutes to give him a bit of upside.

Other options: Goran Dragic, Chris Paul

SHOOTING GUARDS

Eric Gordon (SG/SF Houston Rockets)

The Rockets have been without Russell Westbrook for the first two games of the playoffs. Gordon has done a solid job contributing on the offensive side scoring 20 and 15 points respectively. Also, he has played 30 plus minutes in each of those games and added a few peripheral stats to help his cause. His solid minutes, production and the fact he is taking close to 20 shots a game make him a good play for today.

Other options: Victor Oladipo, Dennis Schröder

SMALL FORWARDS

Justin Holiday (SF Indiana Pacers)

In the first two games of the playoffs we have seen Holiday play consistent minutes at 32 and 28 respectively. Today he brings a source of value on a slate where salaries have mostly increased. In those two games he has contributed on the offensive and defensive side. He won’t go out and drop 20 plus points, but he will get you 8 to 12 points, 4 to 6 rebounds and potentially a block and a few steals.

Other options: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Danilo Gallinari

POWER FORWARDS

Anthony Davis (PF/C LA Lakers)

In the first two games Davis has played 36 and 26 respectively and contributed similar FP's. The first game was close and Davis has to play more minutes. In the second game Davis took control early and the Lakers won by 23 points. The Blazers have been one of the worst teams defending big men and it showed in the DvP as they were ranked close to the bottom during the year and in the bubble. Bottom line is that no one on the Blazers can guard Davis and if this game stays somewhat close we should expect a monster game.

Other options: Jeff Green, Gary Clark

CENTERS

Nikola Vucevic (C Orlando Magic)

In the first game Vucevic went off for close to 60 FP's against Brook Lopez and the Bucks. Last game he played and put up similar stats scoring over 30 points and grabbing 10 plus rebounds. This is a good spot again for Vucevic as Brook Lopez can not contain his aggressive style. I am expecting solid minutes and another 30+/10+ game from Vucevic today.

Other options: Steven Adams, Bam Adebeyo

Few value options: DJ Augustin, Pat Connaughton, James Ennis, JaVale McGee





FPs= fantasy points

DvP= defense vs position