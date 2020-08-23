The first round of the playoffs continue with Game 4 for the first set of eight teams. The start time is 1pm EST. It could be the end of the road for the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers if they don’t win today. The Raptors should win again today as they face a depleted Nets team with little depth. LA Clippers and Utah Jazz have a 2-1 lead on the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets.

The news to watch is the status of Luka Doncic who is listed as a game-time decision. The Dallas Maverick/LA clipper game is the second one of the day, so news may not be available until after lock. The Mavericks will need Doncic today in order to compete with the Clippers, so I would expect him to step on the court and play. He is always in play. especially when priced around the $10,000 mark. If for some reason he sits out then Porzingis becomes an elite play. Tim Hardaway Jr. and Seth Curry will pick up some additional minutes and usage making them viable.

Listed below are my favorite picks along with a few other options. I also included a few value plays that will help build a lineup with some of the higher priced players.

POINT GUARDS

Pricing (DK/FD)

Jamal Murray ($6800/$7300)

The Utah Jazz have a one game lead on the Nuggets making this a game the Nuggets need to win. The Nuggets will need the star point guard to step up and hit his shot tonight in to keep them in the game. Over the last two games Murray has shot 11-29 (37%) from the floor. In the first game of the series Murray had himself a very good game scoring 36 points with 9 assist and he shot 13-20. This is the type of game the Nuggets need from Murray tonight. I expect him to come out shooting early and often to get his team going. If he gets hot this will ignite the team and he along with Nikola Jokic will have big games.

Other options: Kemba Walker, Tyler Johnson, Luka Doncic

SHOOTING GUARDS

Marcus Smart ($5600/$5500)

Marcus Smart is fun to watch play, especially on the defense side of the court where he gets in players faces and talks trash. This throws players off their game. In game four he should step up and play a good all around game, while contributing on the defensive side as well. In game three we saw him play 38 minutes and put up 14 points, 8 rebound and 3 assists. This is a big game for the Celtics and Smart always steps up when they need him. Expect Smart to have a big game today,

Other options: Lou Williams, Norman Powell

SMALL FORWARDS

Josh Richardson ($5200/$5300)

This is a big game for the 76ers as they need a win today in order to keep them alive in the playoffs. In the last game Richardson played 42 minutes and had a solid over all game putting up 17 points , 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks. The one thing that stands out to me is that he shot 5-17 from the field. This was an off game for him, so if he hits a few more shots and adds a few other peripheral stats his 33 FPs become closer to 40 (7x). I do expect Richardson to step up and play all the minutes he can handle so that the 76ers have a chance at winning today.

Other options: Jaylen Brown, Paul George

POWER FORWARDS

Kristaps Porzingis ($9200/$9000)

The Dallas Mavericks need a big game from the two stars on the team Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. Doncic is listed as a game-time decision, but I do expect him to play with this being an important game for the team. Over the last two games Porzingis has played and average of 37 minutes and put up 53 fantasy points in the last game. He took 18 shots and put up 34 points while grabbing 13 rebounds. I would expect another big game from him tonight as it will be needed to win.

Other options: Kawhi Leonard, Jayson Tatum

CENTERS

Ivica Zubac ($4400/$4600)

In the first three games Zubac played 20, 18 and then 30 minutes. The 30 minutes was a season high and it shows the Clippers have confidence with him on the court. Montrezl Harrell who usually plays the bulk of the minutes at center is back and playing a reduced workload as he works himself back from time off. Zubac has made the best of his time on the court averaging a solid FPPM during the season and just shy of that during the playoffs. I don't expect him to come out an play 30 minutes again, but can see him play around 22-26 minutes and hit value with a bit of upside. Zubac is a value play that gives some additional salary in order to fit some of the higher priced players on the slate.

Other options: Nikola Jokic, Montrezl Harrell

Value Options: Royce O' Neale, Marcus Morris, Reggie Jackson, O.G. Anunoby, Alec Burks

FPPM- Fantasy points per minutes.