Find out more about SI Fantasy Pro, and how you can get FULL ACCESS to the SI Gambling and Fantasy team's best bets and DFS picks for every sport.

The first round of the playoffs continue with a four game slate starting at 1:30 pm EST. The Indiana Pacers need a win today to stay alive down three games to the Miami Heat. The LA Lakers have a 2-1 lead over the Portland Trail Blazers, the Houston Rockets have a 2-1 lead over the Oklahoma Thunder, and the Milwaukee Bucks have won the last two games and have a 2-1 lead over the Orlando Magic.

A few players have questionable tags: Steven Adams, Aaron Gordon and Jae Crowder. If Adams ends up sitting out then Norlens Noel should be in line for extra minutes along with Mike Muscala. Darius Bazley should also see some additional minutes and would become a sneaky play. If Gordon sits out again, then Gary Clark Jr. continues to be a good source of value. If Jae Crowder ends up sitting then Tyler Herro could get some additional minutes along with Kelly Olynyk. Andre Iguodala is listed as questionable as well and if he plays and Crowder sits Iggy becomes an excellent source of value.

Always keep an eye on player news before each game to see if the are ruled out, scratched or playing.

POINT GUARDS

Chris Paul - Oklahoma City Thunder ($7,900 DK / $8,000 FD)

This is a game that the Oklahoma City Thunder need to win to tie the series 2-2. Chris Paul will need to play a similar role to last game taking more shots and playing close to 40 minutes. He is a competitive player, a good defender and plays at a high level especially when the games are on the line. This is a pace-up spot as the Rockets run at a much faster pace than the Thunder. The increase in pace will help the upside. In the first game of the series, Paul came close to putting up a triple-double and I could see a similar game from him today. On the season, he's hit value 53% of the time. This is the highest on the slate with Eric Bledsoe right behind him at 52%.

Other options: Malcolm Brogdon, Goran Dragic

SHOOTING GUARDS

Tyler Herro - Miami Heat ($5,500 DK/$5,000 FD)

The rookie has played very well in his first season with the Miami Heat averaging 13.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He has been rewarded in the playoffs as Erik Spoelstra has played him over 30 minutes a game. In the three games, Herro has averaged close to 27 fantasy points and taken 35 shots. The kid is a shooter and will continue to get his shot off as long as he sees time on the court. During the regular season Herro averaged .9 FPPM and hit value 62% of the time, so playing around 30 minutes would get him around 27 fantasy points with the potential for a few more if he hits a few more shots. Herro is a nice source of value allowing additional salary to get some of the mid to high priced players into a lineup.

Other options: Dennis Schroder, Eric Gordon, CJ McCollum

SMALL FORWARDS

Danuel House Jr. - Houston Rockets ($5,000 DK/$4,800 FD)

Here is another play listed in the 5K range who has hit value in two of the three playoff games. House is becoming more comfortable in his role on the team. He is taking a few more shots and being more aggressive on the boards. The Houston Rockets will be without Russell Westbrook again, so they will need another solid game from House today.

Other options: Jimmy Butler, LeBron James

POWER FORWARDS

Anthony Davis - LA Lakers ($10,500 DK/$10,900 FD)

The price is starting to move up, but with him playing close to 40 minutes and no one on the Trail Blazers that can guard him makes this a viable option. Davis is consistently putting up over 50 fantasy points a game, starting at 52 in Game 1. In Game 2 he dropped 56 fantasy points and in the last game a 65-fantasy point performance; returning six-times value. A big game is brewing and it could come in Game 4 as Davis and the Lakers want to take this series in five games.

Other options: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jae Crowder (Keep an eye on his status)

CENTERS

Jeff Green - Houston Rockets ($5,400 DK / $5,500 FD)

Wow, Jeff Green “Uncle Jeff” has turned back the clock and shown that he can still ball in this league. He's hitting shots, dunking, grabbing rebounds, blocks, and doing everything to contribute to Houston's success. He has been a huge help to the Rockets with the absence of Russell Westbrook. Steven Adams can’t seem to keep up with him, and neither can Norlens Noel. I'm listing two centers here because of the value of both of these guys and it's a good day to pay down.

Hassan Whiteside - Portland Trailblazers ($4,800 DK / $5,100 FD)

The Portland Trailblazers changed the lineup last game and started Whiteside next to Jusif Nurkic in an attempt to slow down Anthony Davis. This could continue in Game 4 giving Whiteside potential for additional minutes and fantasy points. I can see Whiteside getting closer to 30 minutes this game which gives him some additional upside. In the playoffs, he is averaging 1 FPPM, and with a few additional minutes we could see a 6x return.

Other options: Nikola Vucevic

Low Ownership / High Upside Play: Luguentz “Lou” Dort ($4,000 DK, $3,500 FD)

Dort has seen 25 and 36 minutes respectively over the two game he played. He has seen additional playing time due to his excellent defensive skills. The Thunder have also used him to guard James Harden. He limited Harden and made him work more for his shot. I expect to see Dort on the floor for close to 30 minutes again and even more if Steven Adams can’t play. Many people don’t know his name and he will most likely come in at very low ownership with 7-8 times upside.

Value Plays: Gary Clark, D.J. Augustin, Justin Holiday, George Hill, Nerlens Noel & Darius Bazley (if Adams sits out), Andre Iguodala

FPPM - Fantasy points per minutes.