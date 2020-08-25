For DFS daily values, fades, charts and analysis (including premium betting) join SI Fantasy PRO today. (All sports are included)

Today’s slate has a start time of 6:30pm EST and has two games as the Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics have moved on to the second round. The Utah Jazz are ahead in the series three games to one and the Dallas Mavericks are tied with the LA Clippers after an overtime game where Luka Doncic hit a game-winning shot at the buzzer.

Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis is listed out. In the last game the team ended up pulling out a win in overtime without Porzingis. Luka Doncic has a monster game recording a triple double with a 43/17/13 stat line which was 92.3 DK points. Trey Burke and Tim Hardaway Jr. both chipped in 20 plus points, while Boban Marjanovic and Seth Curry player well off the bench. These player become a good source of value again today.

Quick look at a few players to start a lineup along with some other options.

Players to Start a Lineup

Luka Doncic - Dallas Mavericks ($11,000 DK, $11,000 FD)

The Dallas Mavericks have listed Kristaps Porzingis out today, which make Doncic very hard to pass up. Last game Doncic dropped 43/17/13 with Porzingis out and took down the Clippers with the help of Trey Burke, Tim Hardaway Jr. and the rest of the crew. On Sunday he came on at low ownership due to the game-time decision tag, but I doubt he does today. He should be one of the highest owned players on the two-game slate. During this series he is averaging just shy of a triple double at 31.5/10.5/9.8.

On the other side of the game Kawhi Leonard has exceeded value in all four games averaging 58.5 FPs. Stacking him along with Doncic would give two solid floor players. Paul George is a more contrarian way to go since he's missed value in all four games. Poor shooting has been the main reason and it is only a matter of time until he starts hitting shots and exceeds value.

Paul Millsap - Denver Nuggets ($5,000 DK, $5,000 FD)

The Denver Nuggets were able to keep last game competitive because Jamal Murray was on fire and Paul Millsap played 35 minutes and was productive on both ends of the floor. It would be in the Nuggets best interest to keep him on the court as much as possible due to his excellent defensive skills. On the season, the Nuggets forward is averaging a FPPM, which put him at around 30 fantasy points if he plays around 30 minutes. The veteran should do what he can to help the Nuggets stay alive today.

Trey Burke - Dallas Mavericks ($4,500 DK, $4,400 FD)

Burke got the start for Porzingis last game and will mostly likely do so again today. He is one of the better scorers on the team. In the last game he scored 25 points while adding a few rebounds and assists over 37 minutes. The Mavericks will need his scoring again in order to keep up with the Clippers today.

Other options: Mike Conley (PG), Reggie Jackson (PG), Tim Hardaway Jr./Seth Curry, Maxi Kleber (PF/C)

Nikola Jokic (C) - Nuggets will need a big game from Jokic.

Tournament Plays- Boban Marjanovic, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Montrezl Harrell

FPPM=Fantasy points per minute.