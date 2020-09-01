NBA DFS: “Droppin Dimes” for Tuesday, September 1st

Tuesday brings a two-game slate starting at 5:30pm EST. The first game has the Boston Celtics playing Game 2 against the Toronto Raptors. The second game of the day is the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the series.

Jamal Murray and Donovan Mitchell battled it out last game with both putting up monster performances. Mitchel dropped 44 points and Murray dropped 50 for the second time in the series. These players are both just shy of $10K on DraftKings and Mitchell is under $9K on FanDuel, making him a better play there. These two are both in play today as they will most likely have another shoot-off. The loser goes home.

Players to Target

Jaylen Brown - Boston Celtics ($7,300 DK / $6,300 FD)

Brown put up 30 fantasy points over 31 minutes a bit of a disappointment. This was mainly due to foul trouble early and the fact he shot 6-18 from the field. I expect this game to stay closer, therefore allowing him to play close to 40 minutes. As I mentioned on Monday, Lowry does a solid job defending Tatum leaving Brown to do more scoring. Brown is an aggressive player on both ends of the floor and I expect him to have a big game today.

Kyle Lowry - Toronto Raptors ($7,700 DK / $7,500 FD)

With the focus on Jamal Murray and Donovan Mitchell, I expect Kyle Lowry to come in at lower ownership, especially after a mediocre performance last game. Lowry is on the floor most of the game playing around 35-40 minutes depending on game flow. As mentioned earlier I expect this game to stay close, so we would see his minutes closer to 40. As the leader on the team he will need to take control early for the Raptors to keep this close.

Daniel Theis / Jerami Grant

These two players are with in a few hundred dollars of each other. Theis has been playing around 25-28 minutes and playing very well. While Grant has seen minutes closer to 40 most games. They are both excellent plays tonight. Grant gives a fairly safe floor, while Theis has the higher upside, especially if his minutes exceed 30. If the game stays close for the Celtics, then he could see those minutes pushing his upside closer to 40 fantasy points. Playing these two together give more salary for some of the higher priced guards (Murray and or Mitchell).

Value Plays

Royce O’Neale is playing 35-plus minutes a game.

Mark Gasol played 26 minutes and put up a mediocre performance. Will take Gasol at his price at 26 minutes nine times out of ten. Expect a better game from him today. Raptors need it for the game to stay close as the Celtics have been limiting Siakam.

OG Anunoby

Gary Harris

Risk/Reward Play

Robert Williams played 19 minutes and recoded 25 fantasy points (10/5/2/2/2 stat line). He came off the bench as the back up for Theis instead of Kanter. This could continue making Williams a very good value play with his upside in limited minutes.