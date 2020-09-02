NBA DFS: “Droppin Dimes” for Wednesday, September 2nd

The NBA playoffs continue tonight with another two-game slate. The first is between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks with the Heat taking Game 1 in the series. The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder are tied at three and the loser of this matchup goes home.

The Heat have a +6 pace differential, and the Bucks have not played well on defense in the bubble. This is the team I will have most of my focus on.

Top DFS Plays

Since Goran Dragic has entered the Heat starting lineup, he has played around 35 minutes a game and averaging right around 40 fantasy points. He's still an excellent value at his current price.

Jimmy Butler has been playing around 35+ minutes a game and went off in Game 1 for 40 points and over 50 fantasy points. Butler shines in these pace up spots.

Bam Adebayo has exceeded 40 fantasy points in three straight games with a double-double in all three and averaging six assists in that time frame.

Jae Crowder played 35 minutes last game, which was a high in the bubble. They will need him to play similar minutes today as well. Crowder was a bit disappointing last game, but usually plays well in these pace up spots.

Andre Iguodala is a cheap option that should see 20-plus minutes today.

The last player on the Heat that I have interest in would be Duncan Robinson. He is risky because he relies so much on the three-ball falling. Bucks struggle defending three point attempts, so if Robinson gets hot then he could exceed value. I will have four to five Heat players in my lineups today. They are reasonable priced and the players listed above can all hit/exceed value.

Ultimately, there's very little value on the slate making a balanced lineup a way to go.

Other Players to Target

Robert Covington - Houston Rockets ($5,900 DK/$6,300 FD)

Covington plays 35-plus minutes especially if the game stays close, which it should today. He is playing very well on both sides of the court as of late. This is a big game for the Rockets and they will need Covington’s three pointing shooting and excellent defense to take down the Thunder.

Danilo Gallinari - Oklahoma City Thunder ($6,100 DK / $5,800 FD)

Finally Gallinari woke up and this is the Danilo I am used to seeing. He is an excellent shooter and solid rebounder. I liked seeing him take close to 20 shots last game and he put up close to 40 fantasy points in only 28 minutes. Imagine what he can do with around 35 minutes. It's a big game for both sides and I could see Gallo get a few extra minutes today with the Thunder's playoff hopes on the line.

Other consideration: Chris Paul

Value Options

Darius Bazley has seen an increase in minutes over the past two games. He put up 30 and 24 fantasy point games in that timeframe. Productive when on the court

George Hill is in play especially if Eric Bledsoe sits again.

Andre Iguodala as listed above.