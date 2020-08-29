SI.com
NBA DFS "Droppin Dimes"- Saturday, August 29th

Stephen Marsella

Saturday's slate has three games starting at 3:30pm EST. After a few days off for the teams they are back in action today.  It could be the end of the road for two teams today if they can not pull out a victory. The Orlando Magic and Portland Trailblazers are down three games to one, while the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder are tied at two. 

The big news of the day is that Damian Lillard has left the bubble and will miss the game. This will most likely be the end of the road for the Trailblazers. With Lillard off the floor C.J. McCollum picks up the largest usage bump at +7.5% for a total of 33.5%. Carmelo Anthony is second with +5% for a total of 26%. Over the last two games Anthony has taken 35 shots. He is in line for a big game. Anfernee Simons will be the biggest beneficiary most likely starting and playing close to 30 minutes.

Comments

