NBA DFS: Droppin Dimes -Thursday, September 3

Tonight's two-game slate begins at 6:30 pm EST. The Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics face-off for Game 3 of the series with Boston up 2-0. The other game is between the LA Clippers and the Denver Nuggets, which is the first game of the series.

Kawhi Leonard/Paul George: Leonard has been a beast during the first round while George has been in a shooting slump. The time off is what George needed to get him straight and back in the game. I am expecting a big game from him tonight, so I prefer George for the savings today.

Players to Target

Ivica Zubac

During the season, Zubac has seen somewhat limited minutes averaging around 18. Averaging 1.2 FPPM on the season as well. In the bubble, his minutes have increased mostly due to Montrezl Harrell being out. Harrell is back but playing limited minutes now, trying to get into the game after five months off. The Clippers should play Zubac close to the 30-minute mark again to help counter Jokic's size. Zubac has played the Nuggets three times this season, averaging 1.2 FPPM and 25 FPs over 20 minutes (average). If he sees the 30 minutes, he could see between 35 and 40 fantasy, which is a nice return.

Nikola Jokic

The Nuggets relied mostly on the hot hand of Jamal Murray during the first round. The Clippers are a good defensive team and will keep Murray in check, especially if Beverly is back. Jokic is the guy that will dominate for the Nuggets tonight as he has done on the past against the Clippers. On the year, he is averaging 45 fantasy points over 28 minutes (1.6 FPPM) vs them. In the playoffs, his minutes have increased to the high 30s. This increases his scoring floor along with his ceiling, which is around 70 fantasy points. Zubac and Jokic are both listed as Center ok FanDuel, but they can be used in the same lineup on DraftKings.

Jerami Grant

Grant has played well against the Clippers this year, averaging 31 fantasy points over three games. This was done playing around 30 minutes during that time frame. He has now entered the starting lineup and has been playing around 35-40 minutes a night. Over those three games, he hit 37 and 34 fantasy points. I expect him to play at least 35 minutes tonight as they need his defensive presence on the floor. The damage will be done by the Nuggets' big men tonight.

Kyle Lowry

I was high on Lowry last game, and I'm returning to him tonight. In 40 minutes, Lowry put up 41 FPs on a poor shooting performance. Shooting 5-13 from the field and 0-7 from three-point range. I do not expect him to keep shooting so poorly, and once his shot starts dropping a 50 fantasy point game will be coming.

Also consider Jaylen Brown and Daniel Theis. They are still at a good price to return value.

Value Plays

OG Anunoby is playing well over 30 minutes a night. Shooting the ball well right now and gets the defensive stats.

Gary Harris is back on the lineup and minutes are on the rise. Price is still cheap and could see the additional minutes in this game as the Nuggets will need his defense.

Reggie Jackson’s price is still under 4K. Beverly is expected back, but should be on a minutes restriction. This will draw some ownership away from Jackson. Aggressive when on the court and should still play 20 plus minutes.

Risk/Reward Play

Montrezl Harrell has been inconsistent since returning to the bubble but has played very well against the Nuggets during the season. In two games, Harrell has played an average of 25 minutes, 1.7 FPPM, and 42 fantasy points.