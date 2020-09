Today continues the second round of playoffs with two games starting at 6:30 EST. The first game is between the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors with the Celtics up 2-1. Game 3 ended with O.G. Anunoby hitting a shot at the buzzer for the win to perhaps save the Raptors' season.

The second game is between the Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers with the Clippers taking Game 1 of the series by 23 points.