NBA DFS “Droppin Dimes”- Monday, September 7th

Stephen Marsella

The second round of the playoffs continue with the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors. They are tied at two a piece after another win from the Raptors last game. That makes two in a row from the Raptors. With the Celtics losing the last two I expect Brad Stevens and the Celtics to slow down the Raptors and take this game. 

The second game is between the Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers. They are both tied at one game a piece. The Clippers took the first game while the Nuggets took the second with big performances by Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. The Nuggets will need another big game from Jokic to win tonight. 

