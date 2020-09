Tuesday brings another two-game slate starting at 6:30pm EST.

The first game is between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo went down last game and Khris Middleton, Eric Bledsoe and company took down the Heat in overtime. Middleton contributed 36/8/8 for over 60 fantasy points. Bledsoe had a big game as well with 14/10/6.