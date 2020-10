It’s Friday and Game 2 of the NBA finals comes your way tonight at 9:00 p.m ET.

The LA Lakers took down the Miami Heat in Game 1. The Heat lost two players in that game in Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic and both are now out for tonight. This hurts the Heat as both have played big roles during the playoffs. I expect the Miami to play well enough to stay in this game tonight, even if they are down two players.