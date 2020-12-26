NBA "Droppin Dimes" - DFS Top Plays for Saturday , December 26th

Today, the NBA brings a nine game slate starting at 7PM EST.

Droppin Dimes article will go over my favorite plays for the slate. It will have one player at each position with a full write-up along with a few other options and a few value plays. These are my favorite options. You won’t always see the highest priced players or the most obvious plays. The played a listed will be the ones I see as the best bang for their buck.

Rockets game- John Wall, Eric Gordon and DeMarcus Cousins are out. The team will be limited tonight opening up some usage and value.

Good games to look at:

Highest game totals: Magic/Wizards and Wolves/Jazz

Prices listed are for DraftKings

POINT GUARDS

Dejounte Murray-San Antonio Spurs ($6400)

It was good to see Murray get some solid run in the first game of the year. The Spurs limited his minutes a bit last year. He is one of the better rebounding guards and adds a solid amount of assists every night. A triple/double threat with defensive stats, especially if he gets over 30 minutes a game. The matchup is not ideal, but Murray brings it every night. I expect at least a double/double from him tonight.

Also consider: Damian Lillard, Jordan Clarkson

VALUE: Darius Garland, George Hill

SHOOTING GUARDS

James Harden-Houston Rockets ($10,900)

The Rockets will be limited tonight and they won’t have three of the starters (John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins and Eric Gordon). All three of them are high usage players which opens up more shots and usage for Harden. He is under priced for this matchup and the current circumstances. The Trail Blazers have struggled to defend guards. This is a excellent matchup for Harden tonight and has a good chance at a triple double.

Also consider: D’Angelo Russell, Fred VanVleet

VALUE: Alec Burks, David Nwaba, Delon Wright

SMALL FORWARDS

Harrison Barnes-Sacramento Kings ($5600)

The Kings ran Barnes close to 35 minutes a game last year and played him 42 the first game of this year. This shows that his minutes are secure. He put in a show in the first game against the Nuggets who are a tough defense overall. Tonight, he gets a better matchup against the Suns in a faster paced game. I expect him to do well enough to pay off the salary and get close to 6x.

Also consider: Gordon Hayward, Bojan Bogdonivic

VALUE: Keldon Johnson(played 32 minutes last game. Josh Jackson, Danielle House

POWER FORWARDS

Damantas Sabonis- Indiana Pacers ($8500)

After sitting out the bubble and playoffs, Sabonis is back to his normal form. He finished the first game of the year scoring 32 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and added five assists. The Pacers run him well over 30 minutes a game and the ball flows through Sabonis. , which helps with his floor. This is a elite matchup against a Bulls team that struggles to defend the bigs. I am expecting Sabonis to have an easy double/double with over 20 points and 13 rebounds adding in a few assists and some defensive stats.

Also consider: PJ Washington, Julius Randle

VALUE: Jerami Grant, OG Anunoby

CENTER

Christian Wood- Houston Rockets ($5900)

The Rockets will be short handed tonight, which will give the starters a bit more run. Wood had a good run during the months of February and March averaging 23 points and 9 rebounds in that timeframe. Now he gets a chance to start for the Rockets and show what he is capable of as a starter. On DraftKings his price is way too low for his upside, especially in this matchup against the Trailblazers. They were a team I liked to pick on with big men last year. I am expecting 35-40 fantasy points with an upside of 50 tonight.

Also consider: Al Horford, Joel Embiid

VALUE: Mason Plumlee, Aaron Baynes, Bismarck Biyombo